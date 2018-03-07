Venlon Enterprises Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'83 as a private limited company, Venlon Polyester Film (VPFL) was promoted by C D Datwani. It was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'87. VPFL manufactures polyester film (BOPF). It set up its project in 1986-87 in Belwadi, Karnataka and went public with an equity issue of 10.10 lac shares, aggregating Rs 1.01 cr, to part-finance its project. The basic raw ...> More