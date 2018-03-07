Venlon Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 524038
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: VENLONPOLY
|ISIN Code: INE204D01022
|BSE 15:40 | 07 Mar
|4.02
|
0.28
(7.49%)
|
OPEN
4.02
|
HIGH
4.03
|
LOW
4.01
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Venlon Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.02
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.74
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|4.56
|52-Week low
|2.72
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.02
|Sell Qty
|2500.00
About Venlon Enterprises Ltd.
Incorporated in Oct.'83 as a private limited company, Venlon Polyester Film (VPFL) was promoted by C D Datwani. It was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'87. VPFL manufactures polyester film (BOPF). It set up its project in 1986-87 in Belwadi, Karnataka and went public with an equity issue of 10.10 lac shares, aggregating Rs 1.01 cr, to part-finance its project. The basic raw ...> More
Venlon Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-5.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.80
Venlon Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.82
|7.13
|-32.4
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.57
|-77.19
|Total Income
|4.95
|7.7
|-35.71
|Total Expenses
|5.55
|6.63
|-16.29
|Operating Profit
|-0.59
|1.06
|-155.66
|Net Profit
|-1.74
|-1.71
|-1.75
|Equity Capital
|26.12
|26.12
|-
Venlon Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aikyam Intell.
|7.10
|-1.93
|32.73
|Guj. Raffia Inds
|58.25
|-4.98
|29.07
|Mewar Polytex
|71.00
|0.00
|22.93
|Venlon Ent
|4.02
|7.49
|21.00
|Expo Gas Contain
|10.99
|1.85
|20.91
|Rathi Graphic
|12.50
|2.80
|20.55
|Raj Packaging
|41.30
|17.66
|18.87
Venlon Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Venlon Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.49%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|7.49%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.79%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.52%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|17.54%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-7.59%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Venlon Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.01
|
|4.03
|Week Low/High
|3.37
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|2.89
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.72
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.83
|
|36.00
