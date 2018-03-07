JUST IN
Venlon Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 524038 Sector: Industrials
NSE: VENLONPOLY ISIN Code: INE204D01022
BSE 15:40 | 07 Mar 4.02 0.28
(7.49%)
OPEN

4.02

 HIGH

4.03

 LOW

4.01
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Venlon Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Venlon Enterprises Ltd.

Incorporated in Oct.'83 as a private limited company, Venlon Polyester Film (VPFL) was promoted by C D Datwani. It was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'87. VPFL manufactures polyester film (BOPF). It set up its project in 1986-87 in Belwadi, Karnataka and went public with an equity issue of 10.10 lac shares, aggregating Rs 1.01 cr, to part-finance its project. The basic raw ...> More

Venlon Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Venlon Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.82 7.13 -32.4
Other Income 0.13 0.57 -77.19
Total Income 4.95 7.7 -35.71
Total Expenses 5.55 6.63 -16.29
Operating Profit -0.59 1.06 -155.66
Net Profit -1.74 -1.71 -1.75
Equity Capital 26.12 26.12 -
> More on Venlon Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Venlon Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aikyam Intell. 7.10 -1.93 32.73
Guj. Raffia Inds 58.25 -4.98 29.07
Mewar Polytex 71.00 0.00 22.93
Venlon Ent 4.02 7.49 21.00
Expo Gas Contain 10.99 1.85 20.91
Rathi Graphic 12.50 2.80 20.55
Raj Packaging 41.30 17.66 18.87
> More on Venlon Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Venlon Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.37
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 9.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.84
> More on Venlon Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Venlon Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.49% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 7.49% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.79% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.52% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 17.54% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -7.59% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Venlon Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.01
4.03
Week Low/High 3.37
4.00
Month Low/High 2.89
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.72
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.83
36.00

