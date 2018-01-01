You are here » Home
» Company
» Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 531015
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE154G01022
|
BSE
12:51 | 09 Jan
|
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.13
|VOLUME
|396
|52-Week high
|4.21
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|4.21
|Sell Qty
|142.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.21
|CLOSE
|4.13
|VOLUME
|396
|52-Week high
|4.21
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|4.21
|Sell Qty
|142.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.21
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated in the year 1988. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk drugs intermediates primarily in India. Its drug intermediates include trityl chloride. The company was formerly known as Yenkey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited. Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Hyderabad, India....> More
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-43.87%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.21
|
|4.21
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.21
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.21
|YEAR Low/High
|2.60
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|18.00
Quick Links for Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: