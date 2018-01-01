JUST IN
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 531015 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE154G01022
BSE 12:51 | 09 Jan Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.13
VOLUME 396
52-Week high 4.21
52-Week low 2.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 4.05
Buy Qty 55.00
Sell Price 4.21
Sell Qty 142.00
About Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated in the year 1988. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk drugs intermediates primarily in India. Its drug intermediates include trityl chloride. The company was formerly known as Yenkey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited. Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Hyderabad, India....> More

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.12 -
Total Expenses 0.02 2.39 -99.16
Operating Profit -0.02 -2.26 99.12
Net Profit -0.02 -2.26 99.12
Equity Capital 5.24 5.24 -
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trinity League 5.69 4.98 2.88
Ganga Pharma. 6.50 -2.26 2.64
Bacil Pharma 3.82 4.95 2.25
Venmax Drugs 4.21 1.94 2.21
Welcure Drugs 1.41 4.44 1.90
Socrus Bio 0.48 0.00 1.54
Kabra Drugs 2.20 4.76 0.97
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.14
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.52
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -43.87% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.21
4.21
Week Low/High 0.00
4.21
Month Low/High 0.00
4.21
YEAR Low/High 2.60
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
18.00

