Ventura Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 516098
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE810C01044
|BSE 14:52 | 29 Jan
|Ventura Textiles Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ventura Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.24
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.16
|VOLUME
|486
|52-Week high
|7.57
|52-Week low
|2.13
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ventura Textiles Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company under the name Vijay Tubes & Cones Pvt Ltd, its name was changed to VTC Industries (VTCIL) in May '94 after its conversion into a public limited company and again changed as Ventura Textiles Corporation Ltd. The promoters of the company were R P Kapur and his associates. The company came out with its initial public offering in Oct.'94, aggregating Rs 1....> More
Ventura Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.46
Ventura Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.45
|0.56
|-19.64
|Operating Profit
|-0.37
|-0.56
|33.93
|Net Profit
|-0.48
|-0.66
|27.27
|Equity Capital
|19.45
|16.45
|-
Ventura Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Southern Latex
|11.47
|-4.97
|8.44
|Eskay K`n'IT(I)
|0.30
|3.45
|8.42
|Shree Bhavya
|8.80
|-4.56
|8.36
|Ventura Textiles
|4.24
|1.92
|8.25
|Rainbow Denim
|6.18
|-4.92
|8.21
|Uniroyal Ind
|9.85
|1.55
|8.15
|Hisar Spg. Mills
|21.40
|0.00
|8.00
Ventura Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ventura Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|85.15%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-25.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ventura Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.24
|
|4.24
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.24
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.24
|YEAR Low/High
|2.13
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.41
|
|92.00
