Ventura Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 516098 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE810C01044
OPEN 4.24
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.16
VOLUME 486
52-Week high 7.57
52-Week low 2.13
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ventura Textiles Ltd.

Ventura Textiles Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company under the name Vijay Tubes & Cones Pvt Ltd, its name was changed to VTC Industries (VTCIL) in May '94 after its conversion into a public limited company and again changed as Ventura Textiles Corporation Ltd. The promoters of the company were R P Kapur and his associates. The company came out with its initial public offering in Oct.'94, aggregating Rs 1....> More

Ventura Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ventura Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 0.08 -
Total Expenses 0.45 0.56 -19.64
Operating Profit -0.37 -0.56 33.93
Net Profit -0.48 -0.66 27.27
Equity Capital 19.45 16.45 -
Ventura Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Southern Latex 11.47 -4.97 8.44
Eskay K`n'IT(I) 0.30 3.45 8.42
Shree Bhavya 8.80 -4.56 8.36
Ventura Textiles 4.24 1.92 8.25
Rainbow Denim 6.18 -4.92 8.21
Uniroyal Ind 9.85 1.55 8.15
Hisar Spg. Mills 21.40 0.00 8.00
Ventura Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.42
Banks/FIs 5.22
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.13
Ventura Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 85.15% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -25.22% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ventura Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.24
4.24
Week Low/High 0.00
4.24
Month Low/High 0.00
4.24
YEAR Low/High 2.13
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.41
92.00

