You are here » Home
» Company
» Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531874
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE836G01016
|
BSE
13:07 | 30 Nov
|
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.04
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.09
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|1.04
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.04
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|1.13
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.04
|CLOSE
|1.09
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|1.04
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.04
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|1.13
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.58
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd.
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is engaged in the real estate business in India. Their activities include construction of residential and commercial complexes.
The company was incorporated with the name Sarvatra Builders Ltd and then the name of the company was changed to Manasa Media & Entertainment Ltd. During the year 2002-03, the company ente...> More
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-39.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.04
|
|1.04
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.04
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.04
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.04
|All TIME Low/High
|1.04
|
|86.00
Quick Links for Venus Power Ventures (India):