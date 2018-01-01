JUST IN
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531874 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE836G01016
BSE 13:07 | 30 Nov Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.04
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.09
VOLUME 250
52-Week high 1.04
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 0.79
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.04
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 1.13
Sell Qty 300.00
About Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd.

Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd

Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is engaged in the real estate business in India. Their activities include construction of residential and commercial complexes. The company was incorporated with the name Sarvatra Builders Ltd and then the name of the company was changed to Manasa Media & Entertainment Ltd. During the year 2002-03, the company ente...> More

Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 6.25 5.7 9.65
Other Income -
Total Income 6.25 5.7 9.65
Total Expenses 6.01 5.26 14.26
Operating Profit 0.25 0.44 -43.18
Net Profit 0.16 0.34 -52.94
Equity Capital 15.2 15.2 -
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Spring Field Inf 5.00 4.17 2.62
Jainco Projects 2.20 -4.35 2.20
Ashram Online 1.48 4.96 1.78
Venus Power 1.04 -4.59 1.58
Bronze Infra 0.80 0.00 1.38
Dugar Housing 4.20 5.00 1.26
Abhishek Infra. 2.89 -4.93 0.94
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.14
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 40.61
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -39.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.04
1.04
Week Low/High 0.00
1.04
Month Low/High 0.00
1.04
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.04
All TIME Low/High 1.04
86.00

