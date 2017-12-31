Venus Remedies Ltd.
|BSE: 526953
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: VENUSREM
|ISIN Code: INE411B01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|61.80
|
-0.55
(-0.88%)
|
OPEN
63.00
|
HIGH
63.50
|
LOW
61.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|61.80
|
-0.60
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
61.20
|
HIGH
63.60
|
LOW
61.20
|OPEN
|63.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.35
|VOLUME
|14818
|52-Week high
|125.90
|52-Week low
|61.25
|P/E
|11.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|76
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|61.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.40
|VOLUME
|54653
|52-Week high
|126.00
|52-Week low
|61.20
|P/E
|11.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|76
|Buy Price
|62.00
|Buy Qty
|258.00
|Sell Price
|62.25
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
|OPEN
|63.00
|CLOSE
|62.35
|VOLUME
|14818
|52-Week high
|125.90
|52-Week low
|61.25
|P/E
|11.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|76
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|61.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.40
|VOLUME
|54653
|52-Week high
|126.00
|52-Week low
|61.20
|P/E
|11.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|76.26
|Buy Price
|62.00
|Buy Qty
|258.00
|Sell Price
|62.25
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
About Venus Remedies Ltd.
Incorporated in 1989 as Venus Glucose Pvt Ltd the company was converted into public limited company in 1994 and then changed into Venus Remedies Limited. The company was promoted and managed by Chaudhary & Family. The company was mainly engaged in I/V fluids & injectables,ceftazidime,amlodipine,gliclazide,lisinopril. The production was started in 1991 with Intravenous/Intramuscular injectible f...> More
Venus Remedies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|76
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.12
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|371.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
Venus Remedies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|93.13
|85.36
|9.1
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.21
|-33.33
|Total Income
|93.27
|85.57
|9
|Total Expenses
|75.42
|65.87
|14.5
|Operating Profit
|17.85
|19.7
|-9.39
|Net Profit
|0.54
|-2.1
|125.71
|Equity Capital
|12.34
|11.44
|-
Venus Remedies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Wanbury
|34.70
|-1.98
|82.31
|Elder Pharma
|38.00
|4.97
|78.05
|Ambalal Sarabhai
|9.98
|-2.82
|76.48
|Venus Remedies
|61.80
|-0.88
|76.26
|Jagsonpal Pharma
|28.85
|-1.03
|75.59
|Sharon Bio-Med.
|6.17
|0.49
|73.39
|Source Natural
|113.05
|-5.00
|72.80
Venus Remedies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Venus Remedies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.09%
|-18.68%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.45%
|-22.60%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-39.38%
|-40.12%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-36.42%
|-36.16%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.32%
|-37.80%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-55.79%
|-58.40%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Venus Remedies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|61.25
|
|63.50
|Week Low/High
|61.25
|
|77.00
|Month Low/High
|61.25
|
|86.00
|YEAR Low/High
|61.25
|
|126.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|621.00
Quick Links for Venus Remedies:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices