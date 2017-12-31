JUST IN
Venus Remedies Ltd.

BSE: 526953 Sector: Health care
NSE: VENUSREM ISIN Code: INE411B01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 61.80 -0.55
(-0.88%)
OPEN

63.00

 HIGH

63.50

 LOW

61.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 61.80 -0.60
(-0.96%)
OPEN

61.20

 HIGH

63.60

 LOW

61.20
OPEN 63.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 62.35
VOLUME 14818
52-Week high 125.90
52-Week low 61.25
P/E 11.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 76
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Venus Remedies Ltd.

Venus Remedies Ltd

Incorporated in 1989 as Venus Glucose Pvt Ltd the company was converted into public limited company in 1994 and then changed into Venus Remedies Limited. The company was promoted and managed by Chaudhary & Family. The company was mainly engaged in I/V fluids & injectables,ceftazidime,amlodipine,gliclazide,lisinopril. The production was started in 1991 with Intravenous/Intramuscular injectible f...> More

Venus Remedies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   76
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.12
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 371.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Venus Remedies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 93.13 85.36 9.1
Other Income 0.14 0.21 -33.33
Total Income 93.27 85.57 9
Total Expenses 75.42 65.87 14.5
Operating Profit 17.85 19.7 -9.39
Net Profit 0.54 -2.1 125.71
Equity Capital 12.34 11.44 -
Venus Remedies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Wanbury 34.70 -1.98 82.31
Elder Pharma 38.00 4.97 78.05
Ambalal Sarabhai 9.98 -2.82 76.48
Venus Remedies 61.80 -0.88 76.26
Jagsonpal Pharma 28.85 -1.03 75.59
Sharon Bio-Med. 6.17 0.49 73.39
Source Natural 113.05 -5.00 72.80
Venus Remedies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.51
Banks/FIs 0.35
FIIs 0.48
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 47.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.46
Venus Remedies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.09% -18.68% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.45% -22.60% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -39.38% -40.12% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -36.42% -36.16% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.32% -37.80% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -55.79% -58.40% 17.24% 19.01%

Venus Remedies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 61.25
63.50
Week Low/High 61.25
77.00
Month Low/High 61.25
86.00
YEAR Low/High 61.25
126.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
621.00

