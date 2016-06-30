Venus Universal Ltd.
|BSE: 530769
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE381C01020
|BSE 15:15 | 26 Aug
|Venus Universal Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Venus Universal Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.17
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.18
|VOLUME
|78000
|52-Week high
|0.17
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.17
|Sell Qty
|233868.00
About Venus Universal Ltd.
Venus Universal Ltd was in the business of providing software and power solutions. Looking at the tremendous growth potential in the field of information technology & power solutions, the company has diversified its export activities in software and the power sector. Venus Universal offers software solutions designed specifically for the needs of the small- to medium-sized business. The company al...> More
Venus Universal Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2.5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Venus Universal Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.07
|-57.14
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Equity Capital
|12.55
|12.55
|-
Venus Universal Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SC Agrotech
|1.73
|0.58
|1.04
|Smilax Indust.
|0.71
|0.00
|0.87
|Pratik Panels
|2.20
|-4.35
|0.86
|Venus Universal
|0.17
|-5.56
|0.85
|Kedia Construct
|4.89
|4.94
|0.73
|Novagold Petro.
|1.10
|-1.79
|0.61
|Parth Indus.
|1.00
|0.00
|0.33
Venus Universal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Venus Universal Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Venus Universal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.17
|
|0.17
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.17
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.17
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.17
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|7.00
