Venus Universal Ltd.

BSE: 530769 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE381C01020
BSE 15:15 | 26 Aug Venus Universal Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Venus Universal Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.17
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.18
VOLUME 78000
52-Week high 0.17
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.17
Sell Qty 233868.00
About Venus Universal Ltd.

Venus Universal Ltd

Venus Universal Ltd was in the business of providing software and power solutions. Looking at the tremendous growth potential in the field of information technology & power solutions, the company has diversified its export activities in software and the power sector. Venus Universal offers software solutions designed specifically for the needs of the small- to medium-sized business.

Venus Universal Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2.5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Venus Universal Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Total Expenses 0.03 0.07 -57.14
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Equity Capital 12.55 12.55 -
Venus Universal Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SC Agrotech 1.73 0.58 1.04
Smilax Indust. 0.71 0.00 0.87
Pratik Panels 2.20 -4.35 0.86
Venus Universal 0.17 -5.56 0.85
Kedia Construct 4.89 4.94 0.73
Novagold Petro. 1.10 -1.79 0.61
Parth Indus. 1.00 0.00 0.33
Venus Universal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 92.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.61
Venus Universal Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Venus Universal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.17
0.17
Week Low/High 0.00
0.17
Month Low/High 0.00
0.17
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.17
All TIME Low/High 0.02
7.00

Quick Links for Venus Universal: