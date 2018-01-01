Veritas (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 512229
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE379J01029
|BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|179.25
|
-3.65
(-2.00%)
|
OPEN
179.25
|
HIGH
179.25
|
LOW
179.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Veritas (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|179.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|182.90
|VOLUME
|30
|52-Week high
|209.10
|52-Week low
|115.65
|P/E
|67.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|480
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|179.25
|Sell Qty
|74.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|67.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|480
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|179.25
|CLOSE
|182.90
|VOLUME
|30
|52-Week high
|209.10
|52-Week low
|115.65
|P/E
|67.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|480
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|179.25
|Sell Qty
|74.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|67.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|480.39
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Veritas (India) Ltd.
Incorporated in 1985,Veritas (India) Limited is engaged in the business of imports, export, trading and distribution of chemicals, metals and machinery. The Company is also engaged in the generation of wind energy in the State of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu States. The Company generates power through wind mills. The Company's segments include,Trading & Distribution and Wind Power Generation. During...> More
Veritas (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|480
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|67.90
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.03
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|57.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.12
Announcement
Veritas (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|178.27
|415.73
|-57.12
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.17
|235.29
|Total Income
|178.84
|415.91
|-57
|Total Expenses
|177.48
|396.77
|-55.27
|Operating Profit
|1.36
|19.14
|-92.89
|Net Profit
|0.8
|16.99
|-95.29
|Equity Capital
|2.68
|2.68
|-
Veritas (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Uniphos Enter.
|86.00
|6.83
|598.13
|Arihant Multi
|134.40
|-19.95
|486.53
|Triveni Enterpri
|84.05
|4.44
|480.77
|Veritas (India)
|179.25
|-2.00
|480.39
|SVP Global
|365.00
|-1.11
|461.72
|Kothari Products
|148.85
|1.22
|444.17
|Ravindra Energy
|35.00
|2.34
|427.45
Veritas (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Veritas (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|-7.00%
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.11%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|10.10%
|NA
|5.50%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.28%
|18.93%
Veritas (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|179.25
|
|179.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|179.25
|Month Low/High
|179.25
|
|193.00
|YEAR Low/High
|115.65
|
|209.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|826.00
Quick Links for Veritas (India):
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices