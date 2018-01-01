JUST IN
Veritas (India) Ltd.

BSE: 512229 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE379J01029
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 179.25 -3.65
(-2.00%)
OPEN

179.25

 HIGH

179.25

 LOW

179.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Veritas (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Veritas (India) Ltd.

Veritas (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1985,Veritas (India) Limited is engaged in the business of imports, export, trading and distribution of chemicals, metals and machinery. The Company is also engaged in the generation of wind energy in the State of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu States. The Company generates power through wind mills. The Company's segments include,Trading & Distribution and Wind Power Generation. During...> More

Veritas (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   480
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 67.90
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.03
Book Value / Share () [*S] 57.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Veritas (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 178.27 415.73 -57.12
Other Income 0.57 0.17 235.29
Total Income 178.84 415.91 -57
Total Expenses 177.48 396.77 -55.27
Operating Profit 1.36 19.14 -92.89
Net Profit 0.8 16.99 -95.29
Equity Capital 2.68 2.68 -
> More on Veritas (India) Ltd Financials Results

Veritas (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Uniphos Enter. 86.00 6.83 598.13
Arihant Multi 134.40 -19.95 486.53
Triveni Enterpri 84.05 4.44 480.77
Veritas (India) 179.25 -2.00 480.39
SVP Global 365.00 -1.11 461.72
Kothari Products 148.85 1.22 444.17
Ravindra Energy 35.00 2.34 427.45
> More on Veritas (India) Ltd Peer Group

Veritas (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 9.70
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.53
> More on Veritas (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Veritas (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.42%
1 Month -7.00% NA -1.09% -0.38%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.45%
6 Month 10.10% NA 5.50% 4.83%
1 Year NA NA 17.21% 16.67%
3 Year NA NA 17.28% 18.93%

Veritas (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 179.25
179.25
Week Low/High 0.00
179.25
Month Low/High 179.25
193.00
YEAR Low/High 115.65
209.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
826.00

