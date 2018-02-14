You are here » Home
Veronica Production Ltd.
|BSE: 531695
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE008M01044
|
BSE
15:19 | 05 Feb
|
Veronica Production Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Veronica Production Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.94
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.28
|52-Week low
|0.88
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.90
|Sell Qty
|19470.00
|OPEN
|0.90
|CLOSE
|0.94
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.28
|52-Week low
|0.88
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.90
|Sell Qty
|19470.00
About Veronica Production Ltd.
Veronica Production Ltd
Dhvanil Chemicals was incorporated in Oct.'90 as Smitesh Chemicals Pvt Ltd. It was converted into a public limited and was renamed as Dhvanil Chemicals in Oct.'95. The promoters are Smitesh V Zaveri, Sejal S Zaveri and Rajulben V Zaveri.
The company began commercial operations in Jun.'92 at its plant in Sanand, Gujarat. It manufactures aluminium chloride with an installed capacity of 1020 tpa. ...> More
Veronica Production Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Veronica Production Ltd - Financial Results
Veronica Production Ltd - Peer Group
Veronica Production Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Veronica Production Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-52.63%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-85.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Veronica Production Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.90
|
|0.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.90
|YEAR Low/High
|0.88
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.88
|
|29.00
