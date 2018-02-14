Veronica Production Ltd

Dhvanil Chemicals was incorporated in Oct.'90 as Smitesh Chemicals Pvt Ltd. It was converted into a public limited and was renamed as Dhvanil Chemicals in Oct.'95. The promoters are Smitesh V Zaveri, Sejal S Zaveri and Rajulben V Zaveri. The company began commercial operations in Jun.'92 at its plant in Sanand, Gujarat. It manufactures aluminium chloride with an installed capacity of 1020 tpa. ...> More