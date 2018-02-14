JUST IN
Veronica Production Ltd.

BSE: 531695 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE008M01044
BSE 15:19 | 05 Feb Veronica Production Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Veronica Production Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.94
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 2.28
52-Week low 0.88
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.90
Sell Qty 19470.00
About Veronica Production Ltd.

Veronica Production Ltd

Dhvanil Chemicals was incorporated in Oct.'90 as Smitesh Chemicals Pvt Ltd. It was converted into a public limited and was renamed as Dhvanil Chemicals in Oct.'95. The promoters are Smitesh V Zaveri, Sejal S Zaveri and Rajulben V Zaveri. The company began commercial operations in Jun.'92 at its plant in Sanand, Gujarat. It manufactures aluminium chloride with an installed capacity of 1020 tpa. ...> More

Veronica Production Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Veronica Production Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.26 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.26 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.26 -92.31
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 71.29 71.29 -
Veronica Production Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Onesource Techm. 12.00 0.00 7.79
Vision Cinemas 1.42 0.00 7.70
Creative Eye 3.30 -0.30 6.62
Veronica Product 0.90 -4.26 6.42
Padmalaya Tele. 3.61 -5.00 6.14
Luharuka Media 0.56 -1.75 5.25
Broadcast Init. 2.07 -4.17 5.24
Veronica Production Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.34
Veronica Production Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -52.63% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -85.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Veronica Production Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.90
0.90
Week Low/High 0.00
0.90
Month Low/High 0.00
0.90
YEAR Low/High 0.88
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.88
29.00

