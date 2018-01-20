JUST IN
Vertex Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531950 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE316D01024
BSE 14:59 | 12 Mar 2.60 0.06
(2.36%)
2.50

2.70

2.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vertex Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vertex Securities Ltd.

Vertex Securities Ltd

Vertex Securities Limited (Vertex) and its parent company, Transwarranty Finance Limited, together represent a full-service, investment banking, brokerage and financial services group. The Company is engaged in the business of broking with 250 offices pan India. The Company is also engaged in the business of retail stock broking, retail commodity broking, merchant banking and institutional broking...> More

Vertex Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.50
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vertex Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.7 1.68 1.19
Other Income 0.49 0.71 -30.99
Total Income 2.19 2.39 -8.37
Total Expenses 1.8 1.74 3.45
Operating Profit 0.38 0.65 -41.54
Net Profit 0.15 0.36 -58.33
Equity Capital 14.8 14.75 -
Vertex Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unno Industries 0.49 0.00 20.89
Ashika Credit 28.80 1.95 20.13
B N Rathi Sec. 39.55 1.28 19.93
Vertex Secur. 2.60 2.36 19.24
Trade-Wings 63.65 -1.32 19.10
NPR Finance 31.60 4.98 18.93
Econo Trade Indi 10.14 0.00 18.93
Vertex Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.87
Vertex Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.41% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.62% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 8.33% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.80% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.03% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 30.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vertex Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.50
2.70
Week Low/High 2.40
3.00
Month Low/High 2.40
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.05
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.26
78.00

