Vertex Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531950
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE316D01024
|BSE 14:59 | 12 Mar
|2.60
|
0.06
(2.36%)
|
OPEN
2.50
|
HIGH
2.70
|
LOW
2.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vertex Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.54
|VOLUME
|2841
|52-Week high
|4.00
|52-Week low
|2.05
|P/E
|32.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|2.60
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|2.65
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|32.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vertex Securities Ltd.
Vertex Securities Limited (Vertex) and its parent company, Transwarranty Finance Limited, together represent a full-service, investment banking, brokerage and financial services group. The Company is engaged in the business of broking with 250 offices pan India. The Company is also engaged in the business of retail stock broking, retail commodity broking, merchant banking and institutional broking...> More
Vertex Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.50
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.48
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017.
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Vertex Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.7
|1.68
|1.19
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.71
|-30.99
|Total Income
|2.19
|2.39
|-8.37
|Total Expenses
|1.8
|1.74
|3.45
|Operating Profit
|0.38
|0.65
|-41.54
|Net Profit
|0.15
|0.36
|-58.33
|Equity Capital
|14.8
|14.75
|-
Vertex Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Unno Industries
|0.49
|0.00
|20.89
|Ashika Credit
|28.80
|1.95
|20.13
|B N Rathi Sec.
|39.55
|1.28
|19.93
|Vertex Secur.
|2.60
|2.36
|19.24
|Trade-Wings
|63.65
|-1.32
|19.10
|NPR Finance
|31.60
|4.98
|18.93
|Econo Trade Indi
|10.14
|0.00
|18.93
Vertex Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vertex Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.41%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|8.33%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.80%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.03%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|30.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vertex Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.50
|
|2.70
|Week Low/High
|2.40
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.40
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.05
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.26
|
|78.00
Quick Links for Vertex Securities:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices