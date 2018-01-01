JUST IN
Vertex Spinning Ltd.

BSE: 531544 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE863F01038
BSE 15:06 | 04 Jul Vertex Spinning Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vertex Spinning Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.64
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.64
VOLUME 2010
52-Week high 1.64
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 1.64
Buy Qty 490.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vertex Spinning Ltd.

Vertex Spinning Ltd

Promoted by Gautam Jha and associates with Suresh Sharma, Vertex Machineries (VML) was incorporated on Sep.'94 as a private limited company. It became a public limited company in May '95. VML group companies are Brakes Auto (I), S S Forgings and Engineering and Sterling Kalksand Bricks. In Feb.'96, the company came up with a public issue, aggregating Rs 12.66 cr to part-finance the expansion

Vertex Spinning Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 126.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vertex Spinning Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.11 -90.91
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.11 -90.91
Total Expenses 0.04 -
Operating Profit 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Net Profit -0.62 -0.35 -77.14
Equity Capital 1.99 1.99 -
Vertex Spinning Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amraworld Agrico 0.28 3.70 3.37
Rotographics (I) 9.25 -4.64 3.33
Oswal Yarns 8.30 0.00 3.33
Vertex Spinning 1.64 0.00 3.27
Fusion Fittings 11.22 -5.00 3.25
Rahul Merchand 9.27 0.00 3.25
IFL Enterprises 10.75 19.31 3.22
Vertex Spinning Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.12
Vertex Spinning Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -77.69% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vertex Spinning Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.64
1.64
Week Low/High 0.00
1.64
Month Low/High 0.00
1.64
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.64
All TIME Low/High 1.64
807.00

