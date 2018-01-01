Vertex Spinning Ltd.
|BSE: 531544
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE863F01038
|BSE 15:06 | 04 Jul
|Vertex Spinning Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vertex Spinning Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.64
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.64
|VOLUME
|2010
|52-Week high
|1.64
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|1.64
|Buy Qty
|490.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vertex Spinning Ltd.
Promoted by Gautam Jha and associates with Suresh Sharma, Vertex Machineries (VML) was incorporated on Sep.'94 as a private limited company. It became a public limited company in May '95. VML group companies are Brakes Auto (I), S S Forgings and Engineering and Sterling Kalksand Bricks. In Feb.'96, the company came up with a public issue, aggregating Rs 12.66 cr to part-finance the expansion ...> More
Vertex Spinning Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|126.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
Revised Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Vertex Spinning Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2015
|Sep 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.11
|-90.91
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.11
|-90.91
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Net Profit
|-0.62
|-0.35
|-77.14
|Equity Capital
|1.99
|1.99
|-
Vertex Spinning Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Amraworld Agrico
|0.28
|3.70
|3.37
|Rotographics (I)
|9.25
|-4.64
|3.33
|Oswal Yarns
|8.30
|0.00
|3.33
|Vertex Spinning
|1.64
|0.00
|3.27
|Fusion Fittings
|11.22
|-5.00
|3.25
|Rahul Merchand
|9.27
|0.00
|3.25
|IFL Enterprises
|10.75
|19.31
|3.22
Vertex Spinning Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vertex Spinning Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-77.69%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vertex Spinning Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.64
|
|1.64
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.64
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.64
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.64
|All TIME Low/High
|1.64
|
|807.00
