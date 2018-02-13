You are here » Home
» Company
» Vertical Industries Ltd
Vertical Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 515099
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE247Q01015
|
BSE
13:11 | 01 Mar
|
8.96
|
-0.47
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
8.96
|
HIGH
8.96
|
LOW
8.96
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Vertical Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.96
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.43
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|7.98
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.96
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|8.96
|CLOSE
|9.43
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|7.98
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.96
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.99
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Vertical Industries Ltd.
Vertical Industries Ltd
La Mansion Granites Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The company is engaged in processing, quarrying, jobwork of granite and other mines and minerals. It has a plant located at Warangal in Andhra Pradesh. It made its IPO of Rs 7.80 crore in 1992....> More
Vertical Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vertical Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Vertical Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Vertical Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vertical Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-31.34%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vertical Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.96
|
|8.96
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.96
|Month Low/High
|8.96
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.98
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|207.00
Quick Links for Vertical Industries: