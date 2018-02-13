JUST IN
Vertical Industries Ltd.

BSE: 515099 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE247Q01015
BSE 13:11 | 01 Mar 8.96 -0.47
(-4.98%)
OPEN

8.96

 HIGH

8.96

 LOW

8.96
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vertical Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vertical Industries Ltd.

Vertical Industries Ltd

La Mansion Granites Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The company is engaged in processing, quarrying, jobwork of granite and other mines and minerals. It has a plant located at Warangal in Andhra Pradesh. It made its IPO of Rs 7.80 crore in 1992....> More

Vertical Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 37.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vertical Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.06 -
Total Income 0.06 -
Total Expenses 0.05 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 7.8 7.8 -
Vertical Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Photoquip India 17.85 4.08 8.57
Genera Agri 9.05 0.00 8.14
Powerhouse Gym 7.09 4.88 7.09
Vertical Indust. 8.96 -4.98 6.99
VMV Holidays 13.70 6.86
Sanguine Media 0.59 -1.67 6.73
Nag. Agri Tech. 7.00 0.43 6.56
Vertical Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.55
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.84
Vertical Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -31.34% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Vertical Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.96
8.96
Week Low/High 0.00
8.96
Month Low/High 8.96
10.00
YEAR Low/High 7.98
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
207.00

