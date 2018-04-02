JUST IN
Vesuvius India Ltd.

BSE: 520113 Sector: Engineering
NSE: VESUVIUS ISIN Code: INE386A01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1238.45 -46.25
(-3.60%)
OPEN

1299.30

 HIGH

1299.30

 LOW

1215.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1244.90 -32.65
(-2.56%)
OPEN

1271.05

 HIGH

1297.80

 LOW

1232.70
OPEN 1299.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1284.70
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 1486.10
52-Week low 1091.00
P/E 25.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,514
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vesuvius India Ltd.

Vesuvius India Ltd

Originally incorporated as Vesuvius Refractories in Sep.'91, the name was subsequently changed to Vesuvius India in Nov.'92. The company was promoted by the Vesuvius group, UK, which at present holds 55.57% stake in the company, in association with Biswadip Gupta. The company is engaged in the manufacture of specialised ceramics required in the continuous casting process of steel making.

Vesuvius India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,514
EPS - TTM () [*S] 47.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   67.50
Latest Dividend Date 02 Apr 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 325.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vesuvius India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 229.02 211.87 8.09
Other Income 4.04 3.21 25.86
Total Income 233.06 215.08 8.36
Total Expenses 192.05 175.8 9.24
Operating Profit 41.01 39.28 4.4
Net Profit 21.33 20.8 2.55
Equity Capital 20.3 20.3 -
Vesuvius India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vesuvius India 1238.45 -3.60 2514.05
Orient Refrac. 160.15 2.92 1923.40
IFGL Refractori. 268.55 0.94 967.85
Morganite Crucib 1054.00 2.83 295.12
Vesuvius India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.57
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.17
Insurance 1.42
Mutual Funds 19.09
Indian Public 14.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.78
Vesuvius India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.23% -8.29% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.19% -5.75% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.18% 2.61% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.70% -9.91% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.90% 3.71% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 74.80% 78.86% 17.24% 19.02%

Vesuvius India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1215.05
1299.30
Week Low/High 1215.05
1360.00
Month Low/High 1215.05
1386.00
YEAR Low/High 1091.00
1486.00
All TIME Low/High 31.00
1486.00

