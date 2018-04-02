Vesuvius India Ltd.
|BSE: 520113
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: VESUVIUS
|ISIN Code: INE386A01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1238.45
|
-46.25
(-3.60%)
|
OPEN
1299.30
|
HIGH
1299.30
|
LOW
1215.05
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1244.90
|
-32.65
(-2.56%)
|
OPEN
1271.05
|
HIGH
1297.80
|
LOW
1232.70
|OPEN
|1299.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1284.70
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|1486.10
|52-Week low
|1091.00
|P/E
|25.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,514
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1271.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1277.55
|VOLUME
|5031
|52-Week high
|1490.00
|52-Week low
|1158.95
|P/E
|25.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,514
|Buy Price
|1238.10
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|1244.90
|Sell Qty
|18.00
About Vesuvius India Ltd.
Originally incorporated as Vesuvius Refractories in Sep.'91, the name was subsequently changed to Vesuvius India in Nov.'92. The company was promoted by the Vesuvius group, UK, which at present holds 55.57% stake in the company, in association with Biswadip Gupta. The company is engaged in the manufacture of specialised ceramics required in the continuous casting process of steel making. The produ...> More
Vesuvius India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,514
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|47.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.86
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|67.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Apr 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.53
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|325.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.80
Vesuvius India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|229.02
|211.87
|8.09
|Other Income
|4.04
|3.21
|25.86
|Total Income
|233.06
|215.08
|8.36
|Total Expenses
|192.05
|175.8
|9.24
|Operating Profit
|41.01
|39.28
|4.4
|Net Profit
|21.33
|20.8
|2.55
|Equity Capital
|20.3
|20.3
|-
Vesuvius India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vesuvius India
|1238.45
|-3.60
|2514.05
|Orient Refrac.
|160.15
|2.92
|1923.40
|IFGL Refractori.
|268.55
|0.94
|967.85
|Morganite Crucib
|1054.00
|2.83
|295.12
Vesuvius India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vesuvius India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.23%
|-8.29%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.19%
|-5.75%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.70%
|-9.91%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.90%
|3.71%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|74.80%
|78.86%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vesuvius India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1215.05
|
|1299.30
|Week Low/High
|1215.05
|
|1360.00
|Month Low/High
|1215.05
|
|1386.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1091.00
|
|1486.00
|All TIME Low/High
|31.00
|
|1486.00
