VHCL Industries Ltd.

BSE: 522233 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE674D01026
BSE 11:11 | 08 May VHCL Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan VHCL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.47
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.47
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 0.51
52-Week low 0.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About VHCL Industries Ltd.

VHCL Industries Ltd

Jhaveri Weldflux has been engaged mainly in the manufacture of welding flux. Formed as a partnership firm called Weldflux Manufacturing Company on February 15, 1991, it was incorporated as a private limited company named Weldflux on July 19, 1991 and converted into a public limited company with effect from April 20, 1992. Located in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, the manufacturing unit ha...> More

VHCL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

VHCL Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.76 -
Other Income -
Total Income 6.76 -
Total Expenses 0.2 6.81 -97.06
Operating Profit -0.2 -0.05 -300
Net Profit -0.4 -0.69 42.03
Equity Capital 51.48 51.48 -
VHCL Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jayavant Prod. 16.95 4.95 14.00
Guj. Petrosynth. 23.00 -4.17 13.73
Shish Industries 29.00 0.00 12.88
VHCL Indust. 0.47 0.00 12.10
Jauss Polymers 24.60 -1.80 11.39
Axel Polymers 20.50 -4.21 8.82
SSK Lifestyles 5.29 0.00 6.88
VHCL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.58
Banks/FIs 1.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 51.84
VHCL Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -73.14% NA 17.24% 19.02%

VHCL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.47
0.47
Week Low/High 0.00
0.47
Month Low/High 0.00
0.47
YEAR Low/High 0.45
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.03
19.00

