VHCL Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 522233
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE674D01026
|BSE 11:11 | 08 May
|VHCL Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|VHCL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.47
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.47
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.51
|52-Week low
|0.45
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About VHCL Industries Ltd.
Jhaveri Weldflux has been engaged mainly in the manufacture of welding flux. Formed as a partnership firm called Weldflux Manufacturing Company on February 15, 1991, it was incorporated as a private limited company named Weldflux on July 19, 1991 and converted into a public limited company with effect from April 20, 1992. Located in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, the manufacturing unit ha...> More
VHCL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
Announcement
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 31St December 2017
-
Statement For Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended September 30 2017
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017
VHCL Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.76
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|6.76
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.2
|6.81
|-97.06
|Operating Profit
|-0.2
|-0.05
|-300
|Net Profit
|-0.4
|-0.69
|42.03
|Equity Capital
|51.48
|51.48
|-
VHCL Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jayavant Prod.
|16.95
|4.95
|14.00
|Guj. Petrosynth.
|23.00
|-4.17
|13.73
|Shish Industries
|29.00
|0.00
|12.88
|VHCL Indust.
|0.47
|0.00
|12.10
|Jauss Polymers
|24.60
|-1.80
|11.39
|Axel Polymers
|20.50
|-4.21
|8.82
|SSK Lifestyles
|5.29
|0.00
|6.88
VHCL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
VHCL Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-73.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
VHCL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.47
|
|0.47
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.47
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.47
|YEAR Low/High
|0.45
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|19.00
