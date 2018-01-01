JUST IN
Viceroy Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 523796 Sector: Services
NSE: VICEROY ISIN Code: INE048C01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 13.95 -0.05
(-0.36%)
OPEN

14.15

 HIGH

14.35

 LOW

13.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 13.95 -0.05
(-0.36%)
OPEN

14.30

 HIGH

14.40

 LOW

13.85
About Viceroy Hotels Ltd.

Viceroy Hotels Ltd., previously known as Palace Heights Hotels (PHHL) was incorporated in 1965. P Prabhakar Reddy is the Managing Director of the company. It operates a stately hotel -- Hotel Viceroy -- at Gandhi Nagar in Hyderabad. Hotel Viceroy is a sophisticated new-generation hotel which provides royal luxury to businessmen and tourists. The hotel is an architectural masterpiece with majestic ...> More

Viceroy Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   59
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -14.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Viceroy Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.4 32.5 -9.54
Other Income -
Total Income 29.4 32.49 -9.51
Total Expenses 25.77 24.09 6.97
Operating Profit 3.63 8.41 -56.84
Net Profit -1.96 -0.51 -284.31
Equity Capital 42.41 42.41 -
> More on Viceroy Hotels Ltd Financials Results

Viceroy Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TGB Banquets 35.10 -4.62 102.81
CHL 16.15 -4.72 88.50
Savera Industrie 71.60 -1.98 85.42
Viceroy Hotels 13.95 -0.36 59.16
Guj. Hotels 121.20 -0.25 45.93
Jindal Hotels 66.80 0.98 40.08
Vidli Restaurant 85.30 -2.51 36.93
> More on Viceroy Hotels Ltd Peer Group

Viceroy Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 22.85
Banks/FIs 0.83
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.98
> More on Viceroy Hotels Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Viceroy Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.69% -10.58% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.42% -18.18% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.42% -19.36% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -28.46% -27.34% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -29.55% -29.19% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -11.71% -14.15% 17.24% 19.01%

Viceroy Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.80
14.35
Week Low/High 13.80
16.00
Month Low/High 13.80
19.00
YEAR Low/High 13.80
25.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
166.00

