Viceroy Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 523796
|Sector: Services
|NSE: VICEROY
|ISIN Code: INE048C01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|13.95
-0.05
(-0.36%)
OPEN
14.15
HIGH
14.35
LOW
13.80
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|13.95
-0.05
(-0.36%)
OPEN
14.30
HIGH
14.40
LOW
13.85
|OPEN
|14.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|16391
|52-Week high
|24.80
|52-Week low
|13.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Viceroy Hotels Ltd.
Viceroy Hotels Ltd., previously known as Palace Heights Hotels (PHHL) was incorporated in 1965. P Prabhakar Reddy is the Managing Director of the company. It operates a stately hotel -- Hotel Viceroy -- at Gandhi Nagar in Hyderabad. Hotel Viceroy is a sophisticated new-generation hotel which provides royal luxury to businessmen and tourists. The hotel is an architectural masterpiece with majestic
Viceroy Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|59
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-14.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.99
Announcement
Viceroy Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.4
|32.5
|-9.54
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|29.4
|32.49
|-9.51
|Total Expenses
|25.77
|24.09
|6.97
|Operating Profit
|3.63
|8.41
|-56.84
|Net Profit
|-1.96
|-0.51
|-284.31
|Equity Capital
|42.41
|42.41
|-
Viceroy Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TGB Banquets
|35.10
|-4.62
|102.81
|CHL
|16.15
|-4.72
|88.50
|Savera Industrie
|71.60
|-1.98
|85.42
|Viceroy Hotels
|13.95
|-0.36
|59.16
|Guj. Hotels
|121.20
|-0.25
|45.93
|Jindal Hotels
|66.80
|0.98
|40.08
|Vidli Restaurant
|85.30
|-2.51
|36.93
Viceroy Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Viceroy Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.69%
|-10.58%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.42%
|-18.18%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.42%
|-19.36%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-28.46%
|-27.34%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-29.55%
|-29.19%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-11.71%
|-14.15%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Viceroy Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.80
|
|14.35
|Week Low/High
|13.80
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|13.80
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.80
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|166.00
