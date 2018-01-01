Viceroy Hotels Ltd

Viceroy Hotels Ltd., previously known as Palace Heights Hotels (PHHL) was incorporated in 1965. P Prabhakar Reddy is the Managing Director of the company. It operates a stately hotel -- Hotel Viceroy -- at Gandhi Nagar in Hyderabad. Hotel Viceroy is a sophisticated new-generation hotel which provides royal luxury to businessmen and tourists. The hotel is an architectural masterpiece with majestic ...> More