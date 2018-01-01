JUST IN
Victoria Mills Ltd.

BSE: 503349 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE203D01016
BSE LIVE 12:46 | 12 Mar 3465.00 -47.55
(-1.35%)
OPEN

3500.00

 HIGH

3500.00

 LOW

3465.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Victoria Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Victoria Mills Ltd.

Victoria Mills Ltd

Victoria Mills is engaged in manufacture and sale of cloth, yarn and cotton waste, products manufactured are dhoties, sarees, shirtings, printed poplins, volles, grey and bleaching long cloth, gadlapat, coatings, etc. The dyeing calendering, mercerising, yarn dyeing and manforising operations, counts ranging from 18s to 80s are spun and the cloth width ranges from 24 to 64.

Victoria Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34
EPS - TTM () [*S] 93.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.02
Face Value ()   100
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3605.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Victoria Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.3 0.29 3.45
Total Income 0.3 0.29 3.45
Total Expenses 0.34 0.32 6.25
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.03 -33.33
Net Profit -0.06 -0.06 0
Equity Capital 0.99 0.99 -
Victoria Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arih.Found.Hsg. 47.90 3.12 41.19
D S Kulkarni Dev 15.85 -4.80 40.89
Garnet Construct 24.85 -0.40 34.54
Victoria Mills 3465.00 -1.35 34.30
Raja Bahadur Int 1345.00 0.00 33.62
Maruti Infra. 23.70 -0.21 29.62
SVP Housing 26.30 6.05 29.40
Victoria Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.25
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.57
Victoria Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.13% NA 0.06% -0.98%
1 Month -5.07% NA -1.56% -0.95%
3 Month -6.45% NA 1.62% 0.88%
6 Month -14.44% NA 5.00% 4.24%
1 Year 13.61% NA 16.65% 16.01%
3 Year 75.00% NA 16.72% 18.26%

Victoria Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3465.00
3500.00
Week Low/High 3350.00
3700.00
Month Low/High 3350.00
4139.00
YEAR Low/High 2827.00
4990.00
All TIME Low/High 31.30
8782.00

