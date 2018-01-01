Victoria Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 503349
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE203D01016
|BSE LIVE 12:46 | 12 Mar
|3465.00
|
-47.55
(-1.35%)
|
OPEN
3500.00
|
HIGH
3500.00
|
LOW
3465.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Victoria Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3500.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3512.55
|VOLUME
|8
|52-Week high
|4990.00
|52-Week low
|2827.00
|P/E
|37.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|3400.00
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|3500.00
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|3500.00
|CLOSE
|3512.55
|VOLUME
|8
|52-Week high
|4990.00
|52-Week low
|2827.00
|P/E
|37.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|3400.00
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|3500.00
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34.30
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Victoria Mills Ltd.
Victoria Mills is engaged in manufacture and sale of cloth, yarn and cotton waste, products manufactured are dhoties, sarees, shirtings, printed poplins, volles, grey and bleaching long cloth, gadlapat, coatings, etc. The dyeing calendering, mercerising, yarn dyeing and manforising operations, counts ranging from 18s to 80s are spun and the cloth width ranges from 24 to 64. The company has been...> More
Victoria Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|34
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|93.59
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|37.02
|Face Value
|()
|100
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3605.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.96
Victoria Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.3
|0.29
|3.45
|Total Income
|0.3
|0.29
|3.45
|Total Expenses
|0.34
|0.32
|6.25
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0
|Equity Capital
|0.99
|0.99
|-
Victoria Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Arih.Found.Hsg.
|47.90
|3.12
|41.19
|D S Kulkarni Dev
|15.85
|-4.80
|40.89
|Garnet Construct
|24.85
|-0.40
|34.54
|Victoria Mills
|3465.00
|-1.35
|34.30
|Raja Bahadur Int
|1345.00
|0.00
|33.62
|Maruti Infra.
|23.70
|-0.21
|29.62
|SVP Housing
|26.30
|6.05
|29.40
Victoria Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Victoria Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.13%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-5.07%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-6.45%
|NA
|1.62%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-14.44%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|13.61%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|75.00%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.26%
Victoria Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3465.00
|
|3500.00
|Week Low/High
|3350.00
|
|3700.00
|Month Low/High
|3350.00
|
|4139.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2827.00
|
|4990.00
|All TIME Low/High
|31.30
|
|8782.00
Quick Links for Victoria Mills:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices