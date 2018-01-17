Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531234
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE962E01015
About Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd.
Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd
Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|80
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-14.62
Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.12
|-
|Total Income
|0.12
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|-
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|0.03
|-200
|Equity Capital
|13.5
|13.5
|-
Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|AMJ Land
|26.10
|6.53
|107.01
|Sh. Ajit Pulp
|175.00
|0.09
|93.80
|Mysore Paper
|7.42
|4.95
|88.22
|Victory Paper
|58.90
|4.90
|79.52
|Balkrishna Paper
|68.20
|-2.36
|73.25
|Ganga Papers
|60.40
|-2.03
|65.17
|Malu Paper
|34.20
|4.27
|58.35
Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.84%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|48.18%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|160.62%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.90
|
|58.90
|Week Low/High
|55.10
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|55.10
|
|59.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.50
|
|59.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|59.00
