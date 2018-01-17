JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd

Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531234 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE962E01015
BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar 58.90 2.75
(4.90%)
OPEN

58.90

 HIGH

58.90

 LOW

58.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 58.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 56.15
VOLUME 3
52-Week high 59.40
52-Week low 12.50
P/E 11.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 54.20
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 58.90
Sell Qty 197.00
OPEN 58.90
CLOSE 56.15
VOLUME 3
52-Week high 59.40
52-Week low 12.50
P/E 11.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 80
Buy Price 54.20
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 58.90
Sell Qty 197.00

About Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd.

Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd

Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   80
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] -14.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.12 -
Total Income 0.12 -
Total Expenses 0.07 -
Operating Profit 0.06 -
Net Profit -0.03 0.03 -200
Equity Capital 13.5 13.5 -
> More on Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd Financials Results

Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
AMJ Land 26.10 6.53 107.01
Sh. Ajit Pulp 175.00 0.09 93.80
Mysore Paper 7.42 4.95 88.22
Victory Paper 58.90 4.90 79.52
Balkrishna Paper 68.20 -2.36 73.25
Ganga Papers 60.40 -2.03 65.17
Malu Paper 34.20 4.27 58.35
> More on Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd Peer Group

Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 1.48
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.22
> More on Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.84% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.84% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 48.18% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 160.62% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.90
58.90
Week Low/High 55.10
59.00
Month Low/High 55.10
59.00
YEAR Low/High 12.50
59.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
59.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Victory Paper & Boards (India):