Videocon Industries Ltd.

BSE: 511389 Sector: Consumer
NSE: VIDEOIND ISIN Code: INE703A01011
BSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar 14.05 0.66
(4.93%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE LIVE 14:49 | 12 Mar 14.00 0.65
(4.87%)
OPEN

14.00

 HIGH

14.00

 LOW

14.00
OPEN 14.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.39
VOLUME 75554
52-Week high 110.00
52-Week low 12.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 470
Buy Price 14.05
Buy Qty 271568.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Videocon Industries Ltd.

Videocon Industries Ltd

Videocon Industries Ltd offers range of products in televisions, washing machines, air-conditioners, refrigerators, audio products, home theatre systems and microwave ovens. The company operates in four segments: Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances, Crude Oil and Natural Gas, Telecommunications, and Power. The company is engaged in manufacture, assemble and distribute a range of consumer ...> More

Videocon Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   470
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Jun 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 236.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Videocon Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 362.95 1958.51 -81.47
Other Income 501.39 12.52 3904.71
Total Income 864.34 1971.03 -56.15
Total Expenses 1341.47 1775.73 -24.46
Operating Profit -477.13 195.3 -344.31
Net Profit -1272 -481.94 -163.93
Equity Capital 334.46 334.46 -
Videocon Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Butterfly Gan Ap 486.10 0.65 869.15
Orient Paper 38.15 -0.39 809.54
Timex Group 48.00 -1.74 484.80
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 469.92
PG Electro. 265.00 4.13 434.86
KDDL Ltd 377.05 -1.04 408.72
BPL 83.20 2.21 406.68
Videocon Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.27
Banks/FIs 2.47
FIIs 2.01
Insurance 5.43
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.59
Videocon Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.92% -1.41% 0.43% -0.67%
1 Month -25.86% -26.32% -1.19% -0.64%
3 Month -23.85% -31.37% 1.99% 1.19%
6 Month -29.40% -25.93% 5.39% 4.56%
1 Year -86.35% -86.49% 17.08% 16.37%
3 Year -90.92% -91.08% 17.15% 18.63%

Videocon Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.05
14.05
Week Low/High 12.54
14.00
Month Low/High 12.54
20.00
YEAR Low/High 12.10
110.00
All TIME Low/High 7.56
864.00

