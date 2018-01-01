You are here » Home
» Company
» Videocon Industries Ltd
Videocon Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 511389
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: VIDEOIND
|ISIN Code: INE703A01011
|
BSE
LIVE
14:53 | 12 Mar
|
14.05
|
0.66
(4.93%)
|
OPEN
14.05
|
HIGH
14.05
|
LOW
14.05
|
NSE
LIVE
14:49 | 12 Mar
|
14.00
|
0.65
(4.87%)
|
OPEN
14.00
|
HIGH
14.00
|
LOW
14.00
|OPEN
|14.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.39
|VOLUME
|75554
|52-Week high
|110.00
|52-Week low
|12.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|470
|Buy Price
|14.05
|Buy Qty
|271568.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.35
|VOLUME
|282138
|52-Week high
|110.00
|52-Week low
|12.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|470
|Buy Price
|14.00
|Buy Qty
|1079080.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.05
|CLOSE
|13.39
|VOLUME
|75554
|52-Week high
|110.00
|52-Week low
|12.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|470
|Buy Price
|14.05
|Buy Qty
|271568.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.35
|VOLUME
|282138
|52-Week high
|110.00
|52-Week low
|12.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|469.92
|Buy Price
|14.00
|Buy Qty
|1079080.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Videocon Industries Ltd.
Videocon Industries Ltd
Videocon Industries Ltd offers range of products in televisions, washing machines, air-conditioners, refrigerators, audio products, home theatre systems and microwave ovens. The company operates in four segments: Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances, Crude Oil and Natural Gas, Telecommunications, and Power.
The company is engaged in manufacture, assemble and distribute a range of consumer ...> More
Videocon Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Videocon Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Videocon Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|362.95
|1958.51
|-81.47
|Other Income
|501.39
|12.52
|3904.71
|Total Income
|864.34
|1971.03
|-56.15
|Total Expenses
|1341.47
|1775.73
|-24.46
|Operating Profit
|-477.13
|195.3
|-344.31
|Net Profit
|-1272
|-481.94
|-163.93
|Equity Capital
|334.46
|334.46
| -
Videocon Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Videocon Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Videocon Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.92%
|-1.41%
|0.43%
|-0.67%
|1 Month
|-25.86%
|-26.32%
|-1.19%
|-0.64%
|3 Month
|-23.85%
|-31.37%
|1.99%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|-29.40%
|-25.93%
|5.39%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|-86.35%
|-86.49%
|17.08%
|16.37%
|3 Year
|-90.92%
|-91.08%
|17.15%
|18.63%
Videocon Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.05
|
|14.05
|Week Low/High
|12.54
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.54
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.10
|
|110.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.56
|
|864.00
Quick Links for Videocon Industries: