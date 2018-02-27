Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.
|BSE: 531717
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: VIDHIING
|ISIN Code: INE632C01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|83.30
|
-0.60
(-0.72%)
|
OPEN
85.80
|
HIGH
85.80
|
LOW
81.95
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|82.85
|
-1.45
(-1.72%)
|
OPEN
85.80
|
HIGH
85.80
|
LOW
81.50
|OPEN
|85.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|83.90
|VOLUME
|4208
|52-Week high
|115.90
|52-Week low
|49.10
|P/E
|27.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|416
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|85.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|84.30
|VOLUME
|29609
|52-Week high
|115.90
|52-Week low
|50.50
|P/E
|27.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|416
|Buy Price
|82.70
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|82.95
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|85.80
|CLOSE
|83.90
|VOLUME
|4208
|52-Week high
|115.90
|52-Week low
|49.10
|P/E
|27.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|416
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|85.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|84.30
|VOLUME
|29609
|52-Week high
|115.90
|52-Week low
|50.50
|P/E
|27.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|415.67
|Buy Price
|82.70
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|82.95
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'94 as Vidhi International Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed as Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Pvt Ltd in Jul.'94. It was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'95. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing food colours.The company was mainly promoted by Bipin M Manek,Naresh L Modi,Pravina B Manek and Alka N Modi. The company installed Food colours with a capacit...> More
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|416
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.05
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.95
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.74
Announcement
-
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited - Shareholders meeting
-
-
-
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|47.17
|55.31
|-14.72
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|-11.11
|Total Income
|47.25
|55.4
|-14.71
|Total Expenses
|39.51
|47.51
|-16.84
|Operating Profit
|7.74
|7.89
|-1.9
|Net Profit
|3.82
|3.74
|2.14
|Equity Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|-
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bhageria Indust.
|284.80
|0.19
|453.40
|IOL Chemicals
|76.60
|2.47
|430.57
|Ganesh Benzopl.
|82.25
|-1.26
|426.05
|Vidhi Specialty
|83.30
|-0.72
|415.67
|Asahi Songwon
|335.45
|4.05
|411.60
|Chembond Chem.
|304.15
|-2.78
|408.78
|GP Petroleums
|80.05
|0.95
|408.09
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.46%
|-3.49%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.90%
|-8.65%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.78%
|-21.06%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.66%
|25.91%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|62.38%
|62.61%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|328.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|81.95
|
|85.80
|Week Low/High
|80.45
|
|87.00
|Month Low/High
|80.45
|
|96.00
|YEAR Low/High
|49.10
|
|116.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.18
|
|116.00
Quick Links for Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices