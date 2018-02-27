JUST IN
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.

BSE: 531717 Sector: Industrials
NSE: VIDHIING ISIN Code: INE632C01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 83.30 -0.60
(-0.72%)
OPEN

85.80

 HIGH

85.80

 LOW

81.95
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 82.85 -1.45
(-1.72%)
OPEN

85.80

 HIGH

85.80

 LOW

81.50
About Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'94 as Vidhi International Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed as Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Pvt Ltd in Jul.'94. It was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'95. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing food colours.The company was mainly promoted by Bipin M Manek,Naresh L Modi,Pravina B Manek and Alka N Modi. The company installed Food colours with a capacit...

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   416
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.05
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.95
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 47.17 55.31 -14.72
Other Income 0.08 0.09 -11.11
Total Income 47.25 55.4 -14.71
Total Expenses 39.51 47.51 -16.84
Operating Profit 7.74 7.89 -1.9
Net Profit 3.82 3.74 2.14
Equity Capital 4.99 4.99 -
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhageria Indust. 284.80 0.19 453.40
IOL Chemicals 76.60 2.47 430.57
Ganesh Benzopl. 82.25 -1.26 426.05
Vidhi Specialty 83.30 -0.72 415.67
Asahi Songwon 335.45 4.05 411.60
Chembond Chem. 304.15 -2.78 408.78
GP Petroleums 80.05 0.95 408.09
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.27
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.72
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.07
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.46% -3.49% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.90% -8.65% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.78% -21.06% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.66% 25.91% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 62.38% 62.61% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 328.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 81.95
85.80
Week Low/High 80.45
87.00
Month Low/High 80.45
96.00
YEAR Low/High 49.10
116.00
All TIME Low/High 0.18
116.00

