You are here » Home
» Company
» Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd.
|BSE: 523724
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: VIJSHAN
|ISIN Code: INE806F01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
20.20
|
0.75
(3.86%)
|
OPEN
19.25
|
HIGH
21.20
|
LOW
19.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
20.15
|
1.25
(6.61%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
21.35
|
LOW
19.00
|OPEN
|19.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.45
|VOLUME
|24208
|52-Week high
|36.00
|52-Week low
|11.43
|P/E
|12.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|53
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.90
|VOLUME
|401841
|52-Week high
|36.15
|52-Week low
|11.50
|P/E
|12.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|53
|Buy Price
|20.30
|Buy Qty
|325.00
|Sell Price
|20.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|19.25
|CLOSE
|19.45
|VOLUME
|24208
|52-Week high
|36.00
|52-Week low
|11.43
|P/E
|12.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|53
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.90
|VOLUME
|401841
|52-Week high
|36.15
|52-Week low
|11.50
|P/E
|12.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52.90
|Buy Price
|20.30
|Buy Qty
|325.00
|Sell Price
|20.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd.
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd
Engaged in residential construction activity in Chennai , Vijay Shanthi Builders also has a few commercial complexes in Chennai to its credit. Their corporate clients include State Bank of India employees and BHEL employees.
There has been a boom in the residential and commercial construction industry over the last decade. HUDCO has come out with proposals to finance private builders. Other or...> More
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.91
|1.91
|-52.36
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Total Income
|0.94
|1.95
|-51.79
|Total Expenses
|0.79
|2.53
|-68.77
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|-0.58
|124.14
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-2.62
|100.76
|Equity Capital
|26.19
|26.19
| -
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - Peer Group
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.50%
|-3.36%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.00%
|-21.44%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-29.37%
|-35.42%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-9.42%
|-10.84%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|71.91%
|70.76%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|88.43%
|83.18%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.05
|
|21.20
|Week Low/High
|17.15
|
|21.20
|Month Low/High
|17.15
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.43
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|220.00
Quick Links for Vijay Shanthi Builders: