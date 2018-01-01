JUST IN
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd.

BSE: 523724 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: VIJSHAN ISIN Code: INE806F01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 20.20 0.75
(3.86%)
OPEN

19.25

 HIGH

21.20

 LOW

19.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 20.15 1.25
(6.61%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

21.35

 LOW

19.00
OPEN 19.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.45
VOLUME 24208
52-Week high 36.00
52-Week low 11.43
P/E 12.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 53
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd.

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd

Engaged in residential construction activity in Chennai , Vijay Shanthi Builders also has a few commercial complexes in Chennai to its credit. Their corporate clients include State Bank of India employees and BHEL employees. There has been a boom in the residential and commercial construction industry over the last decade. HUDCO has come out with proposals to finance private builders. Other or...> More

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   53
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.91 1.91 -52.36
Other Income 0.02 0.04 -50
Total Income 0.94 1.95 -51.79
Total Expenses 0.79 2.53 -68.77
Operating Profit 0.14 -0.58 124.14
Net Profit 0.02 -2.62 100.76
Equity Capital 26.19 26.19 -
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unity Infra. 5.18 -4.95 62.63
Tulive Developer 176.50 1.99 61.42
Supreme Holdings 16.00 -4.48 56.77
Vijay Shan. Bui. 20.20 3.86 52.90
Prime Property 30.55 -4.08 51.87
Relstruct Build 35.05 0.14 51.42
Niraj Cement 32.60 13.99 48.44
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.15
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.22
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 42.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.46
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.50% -3.36% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.00% -21.44% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -29.37% -35.42% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -9.42% -10.84% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 71.91% 70.76% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 88.43% 83.18% 17.24% 19.01%

Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.05
21.20
Week Low/High 17.15
21.20
Month Low/High 17.15
26.00
YEAR Low/High 11.43
36.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
220.00

