Vijay Solvex Ltd.
|BSE: 531069
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE362D01010
|BSE 15:28 | 01 Mar
|518.65
|
-10.55
(-1.99%)
|
About Vijay Solvex Ltd.
Incorporated in 1987, Vijay Solvex is engaged in the business of solvent extraction,vegetable oil refinery and compound cattle feed. The company was promoted by Niranjan Lal Data, Vijay Kumar Data and others. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.'95 to part-finance the expansion of the existing capacity and forward integration. The proceeds were utilised by setting up a plant to man...> More
Vijay Solvex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|166
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|32.93
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.75
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|312.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.66
Vijay Solvex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|238.21
|161.47
|47.53
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|50
|Total Income
|238.27
|161.51
|47.53
|Total Expenses
|232.95
|156.71
|48.65
|Operating Profit
|5.32
|4.8
|10.83
|Net Profit
|3.68
|2.11
|74.41
|Equity Capital
|3.2
|3.2
|-
Vijay Solvex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kriti Nutrients
|49.95
|0.50
|250.25
|BCL Industries
|135.65
|-2.16
|213.11
|Gokul Refoils
|13.75
|0.73
|181.36
|Vijay Solvex
|518.65
|-1.99
|165.97
|CIAN Agro
|47.15
|0.00
|131.97
|Modi Naturals
|113.90
|-0.57
|126.66
|Ajanta Soya
|48.60
|-1.72
|78.25
Vijay Solvex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vijay Solvex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|142.30%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vijay Solvex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|518.65
|
|518.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|518.65
|Month Low/High
|518.65
|
|540.00
|YEAR Low/High
|169.00
|
|573.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|573.00
