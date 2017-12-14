JUST IN
Vijay Solvex Ltd.

BSE: 531069 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE362D01010
BSE 15:28 | 01 Mar 518.65 -10.55
(-1.99%)
OPEN

518.65

 HIGH

518.65

 LOW

518.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vijay Solvex Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 518.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 529.20
VOLUME 28
52-Week high 573.00
52-Week low 169.00
P/E 15.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 166
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 529.20
Sell Qty 57.00
About Vijay Solvex Ltd.

Vijay Solvex Ltd

Incorporated in 1987, Vijay Solvex is engaged in the business of solvent extraction,vegetable oil refinery and compound cattle feed. The company was promoted by Niranjan Lal Data, Vijay Kumar Data and others. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.'95 to part-finance the expansion of the existing capacity and forward integration. The proceeds were utilised by setting up a plant to man...> More

Vijay Solvex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   166
EPS - TTM () [*S] 32.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 312.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vijay Solvex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 238.21 161.47 47.53
Other Income 0.06 0.04 50
Total Income 238.27 161.51 47.53
Total Expenses 232.95 156.71 48.65
Operating Profit 5.32 4.8 10.83
Net Profit 3.68 2.11 74.41
Equity Capital 3.2 3.2 -
Vijay Solvex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kriti Nutrients 49.95 0.50 250.25
BCL Industries 135.65 -2.16 213.11
Gokul Refoils 13.75 0.73 181.36
Vijay Solvex 518.65 -1.99 165.97
CIAN Agro 47.15 0.00 131.97
Modi Naturals 113.90 -0.57 126.66
Ajanta Soya 48.60 -1.72 78.25
Vijay Solvex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.12
Vijay Solvex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 142.30% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vijay Solvex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 518.65
518.65
Week Low/High 0.00
518.65
Month Low/High 518.65
540.00
YEAR Low/High 169.00
573.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
573.00

