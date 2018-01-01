JUST IN
Vijay Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 530151 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE256G01033
BSE 13:53 | 12 Mar 43.10 -2.20
(-4.86%)
OPEN

44.00

 HIGH

44.00

 LOW

43.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vijay Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vijay Textiles Ltd.

Vijay Textiles Ltd

Originally incorporated in Feb.'90 as a private limited company,Hyderabad based Vijay Textiles subsequently became public in Jun.'94. Initially, the company was in the business of trading. The major activities consisted of purchase of polyester yarn from Reliance Industries, converting the yarn into grey cloth at Bhiwandi through job contracts and converting the grey cloth into finished fabrics th...> More

Vijay Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vijay Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.18 29.1 -34.09
Other Income 0.7 0.65 7.69
Total Income 19.88 29.75 -33.18
Total Expenses 11.1 21.66 -48.75
Operating Profit 8.78 8.09 8.53
Net Profit 1.27 1.13 12.39
Equity Capital 13.13 13.13 -
Vijay Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raghuvir Synth 155.00 3.26 60.14
Manomay Tex 46.55 -6.71 59.03
Suryalata Spg. 136.00 0.29 58.07
Vijay Textiles 43.10 -4.86 56.59
Mahalaxmi Rubtec 49.30 -1.20 56.55
Sambandam Spg. 132.00 -2.62 56.23
Shiva Mills 63.75 -4.85 55.08
Vijay Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.77
Vijay Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.57% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.92% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -29.69% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 8.02% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 458.29% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vijay Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.10
44.00
Week Low/High 43.10
53.00
Month Low/High 43.10
59.00
YEAR Low/High 30.00
72.00
All TIME Low/High 4.42
163.00

