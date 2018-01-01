Vijay Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 530151
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE256G01033
|BSE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|43.10
|
-2.20
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
44.00
|
HIGH
44.00
|
LOW
43.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vijay Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|44.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|45.30
|VOLUME
|8179
|52-Week high
|72.00
|52-Week low
|30.00
|P/E
|8.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57
|Buy Price
|43.10
|Buy Qty
|42.00
|Sell Price
|44.00
|Sell Qty
|150.00
About Vijay Textiles Ltd.
Originally incorporated in Feb.'90 as a private limited company,Hyderabad based Vijay Textiles subsequently became public in Jun.'94. Initially, the company was in the business of trading. The major activities consisted of purchase of polyester yarn from Reliance Industries, converting the yarn into grey cloth at Bhiwandi through job contracts and converting the grey cloth into finished fabrics th...> More
Vijay Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|57
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.47
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jul 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|50.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.85
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Vijay Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.18
|29.1
|-34.09
|Other Income
|0.7
|0.65
|7.69
|Total Income
|19.88
|29.75
|-33.18
|Total Expenses
|11.1
|21.66
|-48.75
|Operating Profit
|8.78
|8.09
|8.53
|Net Profit
|1.27
|1.13
|12.39
|Equity Capital
|13.13
|13.13
|-
Vijay Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Raghuvir Synth
|155.00
|3.26
|60.14
|Manomay Tex
|46.55
|-6.71
|59.03
|Suryalata Spg.
|136.00
|0.29
|58.07
|Vijay Textiles
|43.10
|-4.86
|56.59
|Mahalaxmi Rubtec
|49.30
|-1.20
|56.55
|Sambandam Spg.
|132.00
|-2.62
|56.23
|Shiva Mills
|63.75
|-4.85
|55.08
Vijay Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vijay Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.57%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.92%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-29.69%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|8.02%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|458.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vijay Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.10
|
|44.00
|Week Low/High
|43.10
|
|53.00
|Month Low/High
|43.10
|
|59.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.00
|
|72.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.42
|
|163.00
