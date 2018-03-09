Vijaya Bank.
|BSE: 532401
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: VIJAYABANK
|ISIN Code: INE705A01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|53.50
|
0.10
(0.19%)
|
OPEN
53.70
|
HIGH
55.00
|
LOW
52.15
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|53.60
|
0.25
(0.47%)
|
OPEN
54.60
|
HIGH
55.30
|
LOW
52.10
|OPEN
|54.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|53.35
|VOLUME
|1772883
|52-Week high
|97.40
|52-Week low
|51.00
|P/E
|8.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5937.80
|Buy Price
|53.10
|Buy Qty
|1317.00
|Sell Price
|53.20
|Sell Qty
|1370.00
About Vijaya Bank.
Vijaya Bank (VB) came into existence in 15th April of the year 1980, as a consequence of the Government of India taking over the undertaking of Vijaya Bank Ltd. The Bank is engaged in transacts all types of banking business including foreign exchange. The bank has a strong presence in the fast-growing southern states. Its business activities are diversified and encompass merchant banking, credit c...> More
Vijaya Bank - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,938
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.52
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.21
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.04
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|76.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.70
Announcement
-
Proceedings For The Extra Ordinary General Meeting Held On 09Th March 2018
-
Voting Results For The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 09.03.2018
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Vijaya Bank - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Vijaya Bank - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3135.23
|3137.07
|-0.06
|Other Income
|315.58
|577.3
|-45.34
|Total Income
|3450.81
|3714.37
|-7.1
|Total Expenses
|1378.93
|1212.31
|13.74
|Operating Profit
|2071.88
|2502.06
|-17.19
|Net Profit
|79.56
|230.28
|-65.45
|Equity Capital
|1109.87
|998.85
|-
Vijaya Bank - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bank of India
|95.10
|-2.51
|11265.07
|Union Bank (I)
|91.25
|-2.51
|7808.72
|Karur Vysya Bank
|100.20
|0.00
|7281.03
|Vijaya Bank
|53.50
|0.19
|5937.80
|Syndicate Bank
|54.50
|0.37
|5675.09
|I O B
|18.00
|-1.37
|5134.61
|DCB Bank
|161.25
|0.44
|4967.79
Vijaya Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vijaya Bank - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.39%
|-6.62%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.65%
|-12.27%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.46%
|-23.97%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.15%
|-11.48%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.48%
|-14.85%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|14.56%
|13.56%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vijaya Bank - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.15
|
|55.00
|Week Low/High
|50.80
|
|57.00
|Month Low/High
|50.80
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.80
|
|97.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.00
|
|115.00
