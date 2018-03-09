JUST IN
Vijaya Bank.

BSE: 532401 Sector: Financials
NSE: VIJAYABANK ISIN Code: INE705A01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 53.50 0.10
(0.19%)
OPEN

53.70

 HIGH

55.00

 LOW

52.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 53.60 0.25
(0.47%)
OPEN

54.60

 HIGH

55.30

 LOW

52.10
About Vijaya Bank.

Vijaya Bank

Vijaya Bank (VB) came into existence in 15th April of the year 1980, as a consequence of the Government of India taking over the undertaking of Vijaya Bank Ltd. The Bank is engaged in transacts all types of banking business including foreign exchange. The bank has a strong presence in the fast-growing southern states. Its business activities are diversified and encompass merchant banking, credit c...> More

Vijaya Bank - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,938
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.04
Book Value / Share () [*S] 76.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Vijaya Bank - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3135.23 3137.07 -0.06
Other Income 315.58 577.3 -45.34
Total Income 3450.81 3714.37 -7.1
Total Expenses 1378.93 1212.31 13.74
Operating Profit 2071.88 2502.06 -17.19
Net Profit 79.56 230.28 -65.45
Equity Capital 1109.87 998.85 -
Vijaya Bank - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bank of India 95.10 -2.51 11265.07
Union Bank (I) 91.25 -2.51 7808.72
Karur Vysya Bank 100.20 0.00 7281.03
Vijaya Bank 53.50 0.19 5937.80
Syndicate Bank 54.50 0.37 5675.09
I O B 18.00 -1.37 5134.61
DCB Bank 161.25 0.44 4967.79
Vijaya Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.30
Banks/FIs 1.07
FIIs 5.91
Insurance 11.43
Mutual Funds 4.17
Indian Public 11.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.96
Vijaya Bank - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.39% -6.62% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.65% -12.27% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.46% -23.97% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.15% -11.48% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.48% -14.85% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 14.56% 13.56% 17.24% 19.01%

Vijaya Bank - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.15
55.00
Week Low/High 50.80
57.00
Month Low/High 50.80
64.00
YEAR Low/High 50.80
97.00
All TIME Low/High 6.00
115.00

