Vikas Ecotech Ltd.

BSE: 530961 Sector: Industrials
NSE: VIKASECO ISIN Code: INE806A01020
BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar 31.65 0.50
(1.61%)
OPEN

31.20

 HIGH

32.65

 LOW

31.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.50 0.35
(1.12%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

32.40

 LOW

31.05
About Vikas Ecotech Ltd.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd

Vikas Global One Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The company started business of trading and distribution of Petroleum and Petrochemical products. The company has since undergone backward integration of its business to manufacturing of high end products used in Plastic, Rubber, Footwear and Packaging industries while alongside acting as distributor of global conglomerates with niche in spec...> More

Vikas Ecotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   886
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.30
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vikas Ecotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 110.1 84.07 30.96
Other Income 0.47 0.76 -38.16
Total Income 110.57 84.84 30.33
Total Expenses 89.52 69.6 28.62
Operating Profit 21.06 15.23 38.28
Net Profit 10.78 7.46 44.5
Equity Capital 27.99 25.42 -
Vikas Ecotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Responsive Ind 43.65 0.58 1165.02
Kingfa Science 913.30 0.91 1106.01
Shaily Engineer. 1156.85 -0.05 962.50
Vikas Ecotech 31.65 1.61 885.88
Mold-Tek Pack. 317.95 -0.34 880.72
Multibase India 605.00 2.27 763.51
Apollo Pipes 538.35 1.61 593.80
Vikas Ecotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.53
Banks/FIs 0.41
FIIs 0.42
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.57
Vikas Ecotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.08% -11.39% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.90% -19.44% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.66% -9.35% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 41.93% 46.51% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 48.94% 46.85% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 408.03% 384.62% 17.24% 19.01%

Vikas Ecotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.00
32.65
Week Low/High 30.55
36.00
Month Low/High 30.55
42.00
YEAR Low/High 18.50
49.00
All TIME Low/High 0.24
49.00

