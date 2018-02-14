Vikas Ecotech Ltd.
|BSE: 530961
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: VIKASECO
|ISIN Code: INE806A01020
|BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar
|31.65
|
0.50
(1.61%)
|
OPEN
31.20
|
HIGH
32.65
|
LOW
31.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.50
|
0.35
(1.12%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
32.40
|
LOW
31.05
|OPEN
|31.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|344997
|52-Week high
|48.50
|52-Week low
|18.50
|P/E
|19.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|886
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|31.30
|Sell Qty
|39.00
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|2798667
|52-Week high
|48.50
|52-Week low
|18.50
|P/E
|19.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|886
|Buy Price
|31.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|31.55
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Vikas Ecotech Ltd.
Vikas Global One Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The company started business of trading and distribution of Petroleum and Petrochemical products. The company has since undergone backward integration of its business to manufacturing of high end products used in Plastic, Rubber, Footwear and Packaging industries while alongside acting as distributor of global conglomerates with niche in spec...> More
Vikas Ecotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|886
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.30
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.16
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.75
Announcement
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Vikas Ecotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|110.1
|84.07
|30.96
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.76
|-38.16
|Total Income
|110.57
|84.84
|30.33
|Total Expenses
|89.52
|69.6
|28.62
|Operating Profit
|21.06
|15.23
|38.28
|Net Profit
|10.78
|7.46
|44.5
|Equity Capital
|27.99
|25.42
|-
Vikas Ecotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Responsive Ind
|43.65
|0.58
|1165.02
|Kingfa Science
|913.30
|0.91
|1106.01
|Shaily Engineer.
|1156.85
|-0.05
|962.50
|Vikas Ecotech
|31.65
|1.61
|885.88
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|317.95
|-0.34
|880.72
|Multibase India
|605.00
|2.27
|763.51
|Apollo Pipes
|538.35
|1.61
|593.80
Vikas Ecotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vikas Ecotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.08%
|-11.39%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.90%
|-19.44%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.66%
|-9.35%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|41.93%
|46.51%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|48.94%
|46.85%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|408.03%
|384.62%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vikas Ecotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.00
|
|32.65
|Week Low/High
|30.55
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|30.55
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.50
|
|49.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.24
|
|49.00
