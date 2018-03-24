JUST IN
Vikas Granaries Ltd.

BSE: 531518 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE767B01014
BSE 14:16 | 12 Mar 11.48 -0.23
(-1.96%)
OPEN

11.48

 HIGH

11.48

 LOW

11.48
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vikas Granaries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vikas Granaries Ltd.

Vikas Granaries Ltd

Adarsh Derivatives was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.'94 by R D Jain, M L Jain and R L Jain. The company set up a plant to manufacture 6000 tpa of guar splits, 3050 tpa of guar polymers, 1000 tpa of guar derivatives and 13,900 tpa of cattle feed, at Chandisar, Gujarat. It came out with a public issue in Dec.'95 to part-finance the project. Guar polymers and derivatives are use...> More

Vikas Granaries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vikas Granaries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.81 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.81 -
Total Expenses 0.09 1.8 -95
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.99 90.91
Net Profit 1.04 -3.07 133.88
Equity Capital 18.12 18.12 -
Vikas Granaries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
REI Agro 0.24 -4.00 22.99
Ovobel Foods 21.20 4.43 22.26
ANS Industries 23.60 0.00 21.85
Vikas Granaries 11.48 -1.96 20.80
Modern Dairies 8.77 3.18 20.45
Sunil Agro Foods 64.45 0.00 19.34
Rama Vision 18.90 0.00 18.96
Vikas Granaries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 87.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.90
Vikas Granaries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.04% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 53.07% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 91.65% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 88.20% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 72.63% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 15.84% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vikas Granaries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.48
11.48
Week Low/High 11.48
12.00
Month Low/High 7.49
12.00
YEAR Low/High 4.32
12.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
115.00

