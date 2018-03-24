Vikas Granaries Ltd.
|BSE: 531518
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE767B01014
|BSE 14:16 | 12 Mar
|11.48
|
-0.23
(-1.96%)
|
OPEN
11.48
|
HIGH
11.48
|
LOW
11.48
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vikas Granaries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.48
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.71
|VOLUME
|1936
|52-Week high
|12.37
|52-Week low
|4.32
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.48
|Sell Qty
|10392.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vikas Granaries Ltd.
Adarsh Derivatives was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.'94 by R D Jain, M L Jain and R L Jain. The company set up a plant to manufacture 6000 tpa of guar splits, 3050 tpa of guar polymers, 1000 tpa of guar derivatives and 13,900 tpa of cattle feed, at Chandisar, Gujarat. It came out with a public issue in Dec.'95 to part-finance the project. Guar polymers and derivatives are use...> More
Vikas Granaries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|38.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
Vikas Granaries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.81
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.81
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|1.8
|-95
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.99
|90.91
|Net Profit
|1.04
|-3.07
|133.88
|Equity Capital
|18.12
|18.12
|-
Vikas Granaries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|REI Agro
|0.24
|-4.00
|22.99
|Ovobel Foods
|21.20
|4.43
|22.26
|ANS Industries
|23.60
|0.00
|21.85
|Vikas Granaries
|11.48
|-1.96
|20.80
|Modern Dairies
|8.77
|3.18
|20.45
|Sunil Agro Foods
|64.45
|0.00
|19.34
|Rama Vision
|18.90
|0.00
|18.96
Vikas Granaries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vikas Granaries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.04%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|53.07%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|91.65%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|88.20%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|72.63%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|15.84%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vikas Granaries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.48
|
|11.48
|Week Low/High
|11.48
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|7.49
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.32
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|115.00
Quick Links for Vikas Granaries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices