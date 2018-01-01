JUST IN
Vikas Wsp Ltd.

BSE: 519307 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: VIKASWSP ISIN Code: INE706A01022
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 12.75 -0.60
(-4.49%)
OPEN

13.00

 HIGH

13.45

 LOW

12.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vikas Wsp Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vikas Wsp Ltd.

Vikas Wsp Ltd

Incorporated as Vikas Gum Mills Pvt Ltd and subsequently renamed Vikas WSP Pvt Ltd in Aug.'82, Vikas WSP was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'92. Guar water soluble polymers (GWSP), an effective water retention agent manufactured by its 100% EOU since Sep.'90, is a natural polymer which is extensively used in the food and pharmaceutical industries. GWSP of over 6000 csp viscosit...> More

Vikas Wsp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   248
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.81
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vikas Wsp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 178.25 19.19 828.87
Other Income 4.81 -
Total Income 178.25 24 642.71
Total Expenses 153.29 30.71 399.15
Operating Profit 24.97 -6.71 472.13
Net Profit 7.97 -26.15 130.48
Equity Capital 19.44 13.74 -
Vikas Wsp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Foods 294.10 2.28 382.04
Foods & Inns 1715.65 5.32 276.22
JHS Sven.Lab. 59.50 -1.65 265.01
Vikas Wsp 12.75 -4.49 247.86
Milkfood 481.50 -0.26 235.45
Kohinoor Foods 65.20 0.23 229.76
Himalya Intl. 38.00 -1.68 219.91
Vikas Wsp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.77
Banks/FIs 0.44
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 69.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.69
Vikas Wsp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.84% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -22.26% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.16% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 12.63% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 53.61% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 4.51% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Vikas Wsp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.70
13.45
Week Low/High 12.70
16.00
Month Low/High 12.70
17.00
YEAR Low/High 7.75
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
154.00

