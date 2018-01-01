Vikas Wsp Ltd.
|BSE: 519307
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: VIKASWSP
|ISIN Code: INE706A01022
|BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar
|12.75
|
-0.60
(-4.49%)
|
OPEN
13.00
|
HIGH
13.45
|
LOW
12.70
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vikas Wsp Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.35
|VOLUME
|320722
|52-Week high
|18.10
|52-Week low
|7.75
|P/E
|10.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|248
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.75
|Sell Qty
|24990.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|248
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|13.00
|CLOSE
|13.35
|VOLUME
|320722
|52-Week high
|18.10
|52-Week low
|7.75
|P/E
|10.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|248
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.75
|Sell Qty
|24990.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|247.86
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vikas Wsp Ltd.
Incorporated as Vikas Gum Mills Pvt Ltd and subsequently renamed Vikas WSP Pvt Ltd in Aug.'82, Vikas WSP was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'92. Guar water soluble polymers (GWSP), an effective water retention agent manufactured by its 100% EOU since Sep.'90, is a natural polymer which is extensively used in the food and pharmaceutical industries. GWSP of over 6000 csp viscosit...> More
Vikas Wsp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|248
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.81
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|53.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.24
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Submission Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter (Q3) And Nine Months Ended Dece
-
-
-
Vikas Wsp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|178.25
|19.19
|828.87
|Other Income
|4.81
|-
|Total Income
|178.25
|24
|642.71
|Total Expenses
|153.29
|30.71
|399.15
|Operating Profit
|24.97
|-6.71
|472.13
|Net Profit
|7.97
|-26.15
|130.48
|Equity Capital
|19.44
|13.74
|-
Vikas Wsp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind.Foods
|294.10
|2.28
|382.04
|Foods & Inns
|1715.65
|5.32
|276.22
|JHS Sven.Lab.
|59.50
|-1.65
|265.01
|Vikas Wsp
|12.75
|-4.49
|247.86
|Milkfood
|481.50
|-0.26
|235.45
|Kohinoor Foods
|65.20
|0.23
|229.76
|Himalya Intl.
|38.00
|-1.68
|219.91
Vikas Wsp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vikas Wsp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.84%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-22.26%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.16%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|12.63%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|53.61%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|4.51%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vikas Wsp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.70
|
|13.45
|Week Low/High
|12.70
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|12.70
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.75
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|154.00
Quick Links for Vikas Wsp:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices