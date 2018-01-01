JUST IN
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.

BSE: 530477 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE337E01010
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 105.05 -1.60
(-1.50%)
OPEN

105.50

 HIGH

107.30

 LOW

105.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd

Vikram Thermo (India) Limited is one of the fastest growing company, manufacturer, marketer & exporter of various pharmaceutical excipients, who provides complete solution in Film Coating / Enteric coating & Sustain Release / Control Release formulations to pharma industry. Its prestigious brand DRUGCOAT is one of the common name in many pharmaceutical industries. Its plant is located at Dhanot

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   59
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   16.50
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.84 11.01 25.7
Other Income 0.06 0.03 100
Total Income 13.9 11.04 25.91
Total Expenses 13.01 9.14 42.34
Operating Profit 0.89 1.9 -53.16
Net Profit 0.21 0.98 -78.57
Equity Capital 5.58 5.58 -
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Natural Capsules 114.00 1.47 71.02
Guj. Themis Bio. 45.65 -3.18 66.28
Shree Ganesh Bio 360.80 2.50 66.03
Vikram Thermo 105.05 -1.50 58.62
Kwality Pharma 54.55 -4.97 56.62
Auro Labs. 90.45 0.22 56.35
Parenteral Drugs 17.55 -0.57 52.33
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.80
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.54% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.85% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.72% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.85% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.36% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 40.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 105.05
107.30
Week Low/High 105.00
115.00
Month Low/High 105.00
115.00
YEAR Low/High 100.95
152.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
152.00

