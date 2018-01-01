You are here » Home
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 530477
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE337E01010
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
105.05
|
-1.60
(-1.50%)
|
OPEN
105.50
|
HIGH
107.30
|
LOW
105.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|105.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|106.65
|VOLUME
|1454
|52-Week high
|151.95
|52-Week low
|100.95
|P/E
|17.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|105.05
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|106.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
About Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd.
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd
Vikram Thermo (India) Limited is one of the fastest growing company, manufacturer, marketer & exporter of various pharmaceutical excipients, who provides complete solution in Film Coating / Enteric coating & Sustain Release / Control Release formulations to pharma industry. Its prestigious brand DRUGCOAT is one of the common name in many pharmaceutical industries. Its plant is located at Dhanot an...> More
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.84
|11.01
|25.7
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|100
|Total Income
|13.9
|11.04
|25.91
|Total Expenses
|13.01
|9.14
|42.34
|Operating Profit
|0.89
|1.9
|-53.16
|Net Profit
|0.21
|0.98
|-78.57
|Equity Capital
|5.58
|5.58
| -
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.54%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.85%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.72%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.85%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.36%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|40.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|105.05
|
|107.30
|Week Low/High
|105.00
|
|115.00
|Month Low/High
|105.00
|
|115.00
|YEAR Low/High
|100.95
|
|152.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|152.00
