JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519373 Sector: Industrials
NSE: VIMALOIL ISIN Code: INE067D01015
BSE 12:58 | 12 Mar 10.28 -0.54
(-4.99%)
OPEN

10.28

 HIGH

10.28

 LOW

10.28
NSE LIVE 14:28 | 12 Mar 12.00 -0.50
(-4.00%)
OPEN

12.00

 HIGH

12.00

 LOW

12.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.28
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.82
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 52.20
52-Week low 10.28
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.28
Sell Qty 115.00
OPEN 10.28
CLOSE 10.82
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 52.20
52-Week low 10.28
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.28
Sell Qty 115.00

About Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd.

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd

Registered as Private Limited Company,VIMAL OIL & FOODS LTD was incorporated in the year 1992.The company is been concentrating on Oil Refinery and Solvent Extraction. In 2002-03 the company has expanded the refining capacity from 150 TPD to 350 TPD and the production has commenced in the same year itself. The expansion project was funded by way of internal accruals and bank finance. It is als...> More

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -345.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.76 301.84 -94.78
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 15.85 301.84 -94.75
Total Expenses 57.87 296.55 -80.49
Operating Profit -42.02 5.29 -894.33
Net Profit -44.96 1.36 -3405.88
Equity Capital 15.02 15.02 -
> More on Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Financials Results

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raj Oil Mills 2.45 -1.61 18.36
Prima Inds. 16.90 0.00 18.24
Girdhari.Sugar 9.44 -4.93 18.10
Vimal Oil Foods 10.28 -4.99 15.44
Superior Indus. 10.08 -5.00 13.96
Natraj Proteins 30.70 -4.81 11.51
KGN Enterprises 5.62 0.00 11.50
> More on Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Peer Group

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.16
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 20.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.20
> More on Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA -19.46% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -77.70% -75.36% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -95.68% -95.04% 17.24% 19.02%

Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.28
10.28
Week Low/High 10.28
11.00
Month Low/High 10.28
12.00
YEAR Low/High 10.28
52.00
All TIME Low/High 1.74
278.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vimal Oil and Foods: