You are here » Home
» Company
» Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519373
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: VIMALOIL
|ISIN Code: INE067D01015
|
BSE
12:58 | 12 Mar
|
10.28
|
-0.54
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
10.28
|
HIGH
10.28
|
LOW
10.28
|
NSE
LIVE
14:28 | 12 Mar
|
12.00
|
-0.50
(-4.00%)
|
OPEN
12.00
|
HIGH
12.00
|
LOW
12.00
|OPEN
|10.28
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.82
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|52.20
|52-Week low
|10.28
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.28
|Sell Qty
|115.00
|OPEN
|12.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|23
|52-Week high
|52.50
|52-Week low
|11.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|10.28
|CLOSE
|10.82
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|52.20
|52-Week low
|10.28
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.28
|Sell Qty
|115.00
|OPEN
|12.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|23
|52-Week high
|52.50
|52-Week low
|11.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15.44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd.
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd
Registered as Private Limited Company,VIMAL OIL & FOODS LTD was incorporated in the year 1992.The company is been concentrating on Oil Refinery and Solvent Extraction.
In 2002-03 the company has expanded the refining capacity from 150 TPD to 350 TPD and the production has commenced in the same year itself. The expansion project was funded by way of internal accruals and bank finance. It is als...> More
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.76
|301.84
|-94.78
|Other Income
|0.09
|
|-
|Total Income
|15.85
|301.84
|-94.75
|Total Expenses
|57.87
|296.55
|-80.49
|Operating Profit
|-42.02
|5.29
|-894.33
|Net Profit
|-44.96
|1.36
|-3405.88
|Equity Capital
|15.02
|15.02
| -
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - Peer Group
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|-19.46%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-77.70%
|-75.36%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-95.68%
|-95.04%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.28
|
|10.28
|Week Low/High
|10.28
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|10.28
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.28
|
|52.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.74
|
|278.00
Quick Links for Vimal Oil and Foods: