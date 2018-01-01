JUST IN
Vimta Labs Ltd.

BSE: 524394 Sector: Others
NSE: VIMTALABS ISIN Code: INE579C01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 199.45 5.10
(2.62%)
OPEN

200.00

 HIGH

200.00

 LOW

188.50
NSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 196.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

197.00

 HIGH

205.00

 LOW

194.05
OPEN 200.00
CLOSE 194.35
VOLUME 2338
52-Week high 230.20
52-Week low 107.00
P/E 31.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 441
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Vimta Labs Ltd.

Vimta Labs Ltd

Vimta Labs Ltd was Incorporated in the year 1990. The Laboratory was established in 1984 and developed a wide range of resources and testing capabilities. The Company is engaged in Contract Research and Analytical Testing Services. The Streams of Research and Testing are Contract Research (Clinical and Pre-clinical),Clinical Reference Laboratory Services (Central Lab), Analytical Testing of water,...> More

Vimta Labs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   441
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.71
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 63.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vimta Labs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 47.46 38.33 23.82
Other Income 0.37 0.53 -30.19
Total Income 47.83 38.86 23.08
Total Expenses 33.67 31.16 8.06
Operating Profit 14.16 7.71 83.66
Net Profit 5.97 3.02 97.68
Equity Capital 4.42 4.42 -
> More on Vimta Labs Ltd Financials Results

Vimta Labs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Stylam Indus. 671.90 -0.56 548.94
Paul Merchants 4716.10 -0.74 485.76
Furure Market 79.95 -4.08 450.04
Vimta Labs 199.45 2.62 440.78
JK Agri Genetics 1204.95 1.96 433.78
Riddhi Siddhi Gl 604.95 -1.16 431.93
Sukhjit Starch 453.05 -1.53 334.35
> More on Vimta Labs Ltd Peer Group

Vimta Labs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.41
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.07
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 28.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.18
> More on Vimta Labs Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vimta Labs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.77% -4.46% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.90% -1.43% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 30.74% 18.90% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 51.27% 45.96% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 83.40% 79.65% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 232.14% 228.17% 17.24% 19.01%

Vimta Labs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 188.50
200.00
Week Low/High 188.00
214.00
Month Low/High 188.00
221.00
YEAR Low/High 107.00
230.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
269.00

