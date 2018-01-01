Vimta Labs Ltd.
|BSE: 524394
|Sector: Others
|NSE: VIMTALABS
|ISIN Code: INE579C01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|199.45
|
5.10
(2.62%)
|
OPEN
200.00
|
HIGH
200.00
|
LOW
188.50
|NSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|196.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
197.00
|
HIGH
205.00
|
LOW
194.05
About Vimta Labs Ltd.
Vimta Labs Ltd was Incorporated in the year 1990. The Laboratory was established in 1984 and developed a wide range of resources and testing capabilities. The Company is engaged in Contract Research and Analytical Testing Services. The Streams of Research and Testing are Contract Research (Clinical and Pre-clinical),Clinical Reference Laboratory Services (Central Lab), Analytical Testing of water,...> More
Vimta Labs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|441
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.71
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Aug 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|63.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.12
Vimta Labs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|47.46
|38.33
|23.82
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.53
|-30.19
|Total Income
|47.83
|38.86
|23.08
|Total Expenses
|33.67
|31.16
|8.06
|Operating Profit
|14.16
|7.71
|83.66
|Net Profit
|5.97
|3.02
|97.68
|Equity Capital
|4.42
|4.42
|-
Vimta Labs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Stylam Indus.
|671.90
|-0.56
|548.94
|Paul Merchants
|4716.10
|-0.74
|485.76
|Furure Market
|79.95
|-4.08
|450.04
|Vimta Labs
|199.45
|2.62
|440.78
|JK Agri Genetics
|1204.95
|1.96
|433.78
|Riddhi Siddhi Gl
|604.95
|-1.16
|431.93
|Sukhjit Starch
|453.05
|-1.53
|334.35
Vimta Labs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|-4.46%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.90%
|-1.43%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|30.74%
|18.90%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|51.27%
|45.96%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|83.40%
|79.65%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|232.14%
|228.17%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vimta Labs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|188.50
|
|200.00
|Week Low/High
|188.00
|
|214.00
|Month Low/High
|188.00
|
|221.00
|YEAR Low/High
|107.00
|
|230.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|269.00
