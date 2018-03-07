JUST IN
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd.

BSE: 504380 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE952M01019
BSE LIVE 13:17 | 12 Mar 0.32 0.01
(3.23%)
OPEN

0.32

 HIGH

0.32

 LOW

0.32
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.32
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.31
VOLUME 250
52-Week high 0.32
52-Week low 0.26
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.32
Buy Qty 309602.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.32
CLOSE 0.31
VOLUME 250
52-Week high 0.32
52-Week low 0.26
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.32
Buy Qty 309602.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd.

Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd

Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 0.07 14.29
Total Income 0.08 0.07 14.29
Total Expenses 0.08 0.08 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 7.2 7.2 -
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MILGREY FIN.&INV 12.74 4.94 0.31
Sunrise Indl. 5.79 4.89 0.29
Stellant Secu. 3.60 -1.10 0.27
Vinaditya Trad. 0.32 3.23 0.23
Saumya Capital 0.23 0.00 0.15
Elcid Investment 5.35 4.90 0.11
Mrugesh Trading 4.00 0.00 0.10
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.19
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.65% 16.04%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.29%

Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.32
0.32
Week Low/High 0.30
0.32
Month Low/High 0.30
0.32
YEAR Low/High 0.26
0.32
All TIME Low/High 0.19
0.32

