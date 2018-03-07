Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd.
|BSE: 504380
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE952M01019
|BSE LIVE 13:17 | 12 Mar
|0.32
|
0.01
(3.23%)
|
OPEN
0.32
|
HIGH
0.32
|
LOW
0.32
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.32
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.31
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|0.32
|52-Week low
|0.26
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.32
|Buy Qty
|309602.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd.
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
Announcement
-
-
Disclosure of Voting results of Court Convened Meeting (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations
-
-
-
Board Meeting Of Vinaditya Trading Co. Ltd Is Scheduled To Be Held On February 14 2018
-
National Company Law Tribunal Convened Meeting To Be Held On February 20 2018
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.07
|14.29
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.07
|14.29
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.08
|0
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|7.2
|7.2
|-
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MILGREY FIN.&INV
|12.74
|4.94
|0.31
|Sunrise Indl.
|5.79
|4.89
|0.29
|Stellant Secu.
|3.60
|-1.10
|0.27
|Vinaditya Trad.
|0.32
|3.23
|0.23
|Saumya Capital
|0.23
|0.00
|0.15
|Elcid Investment
|5.35
|4.90
|0.11
|Mrugesh Trading
|4.00
|0.00
|0.10
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.65%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.29%
Vinaditya Trading Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.32
|
|0.32
|Week Low/High
|0.30
|
|0.32
|Month Low/High
|0.30
|
|0.32
|YEAR Low/High
|0.26
|
|0.32
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.32
