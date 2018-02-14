Vintage Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531051
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE153C01015
|BSE 15:14 | 29 Jan
|Vintage Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vintage Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.22
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.50
|VOLUME
|30
|52-Week high
|15.22
|52-Week low
|14.45
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.50
|Sell Qty
|13975.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vintage Securities Ltd.
Vintage Securities Ltd
Vintage Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.37
Vintage Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.78
|3.78
|-
Vintage Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|K K Fincorp
|10.45
|4.81
|5.85
|IFL Promoters
|0.80
|0.00
|5.81
|Kanungo Financi.
|12.50
|25.00
|5.79
|Vintage Secur.
|15.22
|4.97
|5.59
|Modern Shares
|19.00
|-4.76
|5.57
|Onesource Ideas
|18.00
|-1.91
|5.54
|Libord Sec.
|11.00
|4.76
|5.50
Vintage Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vintage Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vintage Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.22
|
|15.22
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.22
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.22
|YEAR Low/High
|14.45
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.70
|
|15.00
Quick Links for Vintage Securities:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices