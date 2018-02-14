JUST IN
Vintage Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531051 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE153C01015
BSE 15:14 | 29 Jan Vintage Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vintage Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 15.22
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.50
VOLUME 30
52-Week high 15.22
52-Week low 14.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.50
Sell Qty 13975.00
About Vintage Securities Ltd.

Vintage Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vintage Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.01 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3.78 3.78 -
Vintage Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
K K Fincorp 10.45 4.81 5.85
IFL Promoters 0.80 0.00 5.81
Kanungo Financi. 12.50 25.00 5.79
Vintage Secur. 15.22 4.97 5.59
Modern Shares 19.00 -4.76 5.57
Onesource Ideas 18.00 -1.91 5.54
Libord Sec. 11.00 4.76 5.50
Vintage Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.79
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.84
Vintage Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vintage Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.22
15.22
Week Low/High 0.00
15.22
Month Low/High 0.00
15.22
YEAR Low/High 14.45
15.00
All TIME Low/High 1.70
15.00

