JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vintron Informatics Ltd

Vintron Informatics Ltd.

BSE: 517393 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE043B01028
BSE 15:05 | 12 Mar 0.56 0.01
(1.82%)
OPEN

0.56

 HIGH

0.56

 LOW

0.56
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vintron Informatics Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.56
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.55
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 1.37
52-Week low 0.31
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.56
CLOSE 0.55
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 1.37
52-Week low 0.31
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Vintron Informatics Ltd.

Vintron Informatics Ltd

Incorporated in 1991 Vintron Informatics Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Computer Systems,Monitors & Modems. In 2001 the company had acquired the business of M/s Crystal Software Pvt Ltd a company which was operating in the area of back end software development for its clients abroad. The company is planning to open a subsidiary in USA to perform marketing,co-ordination and after ...> More

Vintron Informatics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vintron Informatics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.1 4.55 78.02
Other Income 0.1 -
Total Income 8.2 4.55 80.22
Total Expenses 7.41 4.9 51.22
Operating Profit 0.79 -0.35 325.71
Net Profit 0.25 -0.75 133.33
Equity Capital 7.84 7.84 -
> More on Vintron Informatics Ltd Financials Results

Vintron Informatics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ECS Biztech 8.44 0.00 17.35
VXL Instruments 8.73 4.30 11.63
Allied Computer. 0.54 -1.82 10.25
Vintron Info. 0.56 1.82 4.39
Computer Point 0.99 -4.81 2.97
Zenith Computers 1.77 -4.84 2.74
Crazy Infotech 0.20 0.00 1.34
> More on Vintron Informatics Ltd Peer Group

Vintron Informatics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.17
> More on Vintron Informatics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vintron Informatics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 55.56% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -52.14% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -84.49% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Vintron Informatics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.56
0.56
Week Low/High 0.00
0.56
Month Low/High 0.55
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.31
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.31
143.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vintron Informatics: