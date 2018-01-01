You are here » Home
Vintron Informatics Ltd.
|BSE: 517393
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE043B01028
BSE
15:05 | 12 Mar
0.56
0.01
(1.82%)
OPEN
0.56
HIGH
0.56
LOW
0.56
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Vintron Informatics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.56
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.55
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|1.37
|52-Week low
|0.31
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.56
|CLOSE
|0.55
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|1.37
|52-Week low
|0.31
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vintron Informatics Ltd.
Vintron Informatics Ltd
Incorporated in 1991 Vintron Informatics Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Computer Systems,Monitors & Modems.
In 2001 the company had acquired the business of M/s Crystal Software Pvt Ltd a company which was operating in the area of back end software development for its clients abroad.
The company is planning to open a subsidiary in USA to perform marketing,co-ordination and after ...> More
Vintron Informatics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vintron Informatics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Vintron Informatics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.1
|4.55
|78.02
|Other Income
|0.1
|
|-
|Total Income
|8.2
|4.55
|80.22
|Total Expenses
|7.41
|4.9
|51.22
|Operating Profit
|0.79
|-0.35
|325.71
|Net Profit
|0.25
|-0.75
|133.33
|Equity Capital
|7.84
|7.84
| -
Vintron Informatics Ltd - Peer Group
Vintron Informatics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vintron Informatics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|55.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-52.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-84.49%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vintron Informatics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.56
|
|0.56
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.56
|Month Low/High
|0.55
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.31
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.31
|
|143.00
Quick Links for Vintron Informatics: