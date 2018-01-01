Vintron Informatics Ltd

Incorporated in 1991 Vintron Informatics Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Computer Systems,Monitors & Modems. In 2001 the company had acquired the business of M/s Crystal Software Pvt Ltd a company which was operating in the area of back end software development for its clients abroad. The company is planning to open a subsidiary in USA to perform marketing,co-ordination and after ...> More