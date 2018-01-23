Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd

Incorporated in 1986 as a public limited company, Vinyl Chemicals (I) manufactures vinyl acetate monomers (VAM). It was promoted by the Parekh group -- a well-known group which manufactures and sells the Fevicol brand of adhesives, synthetic resins, binders, surfactants, pigments, etc -- and SICOM, a Government of Maharashtra enterprise. Uhde Gmbh, Germany, (a subsidary of Hoechst) has provide...> More