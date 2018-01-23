JUST IN
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.

BSE: 524129 Sector: Others
NSE: VINYLINDIA ISIN Code: INE250B01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 107.15 -0.70
(-0.65%)
108.30

109.00

103.20
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 107.30 -0.80
(-0.74%)
108.50

110.75

102.35
OPEN 108.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 107.85
VOLUME 5990
52-Week high 130.95
52-Week low 61.60
P/E 18.41
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 196
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd

Incorporated in 1986 as a public limited company, Vinyl Chemicals (I) manufactures vinyl acetate monomers (VAM). It was promoted by the Parekh group -- a well-known group which manufactures and sells the Fevicol brand of adhesives, synthetic resins, binders, surfactants, pigments, etc -- and SICOM, a Government of Maharashtra enterprise. Uhde Gmbh, Germany, (a subsidary of Hoechst) has provide...> More

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   196
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.41
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   180.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.67
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 108.88 66.59 63.51
Other Income 4.28 1.73 147.4
Total Income 113.16 68.32 65.63
Total Expenses 106.12 66.95 58.51
Operating Profit 7.04 1.37 413.87
Net Profit 4.55 0.75 506.67
Equity Capital 1.83 1.83 -
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RCI Industries 164.50 -1.88 221.09
Khemani Distrib. 186.00 -4.62 213.53
Signet Indus. 7.09 -4.96 208.73
Vinyl Chemicals 107.15 -0.65 196.08
Yantra Natural 0.31 -3.13 194.70
SRS Real INFRA. 4.78 -0.42 192.16
Steel Exchange 24.70 1.23 187.67
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.43
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.24
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.93
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.34% -3.81% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.71% -8.41% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 21.90% 27.66% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.35% 44.41% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 72.82% 73.20% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 57.00% 58.03% 17.24% 19.01%

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 103.20
109.00
Week Low/High 100.60
112.00
Month Low/High 100.60
124.00
YEAR Low/High 61.60
131.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
131.00

