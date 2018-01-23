You are here » Home
» Company
» Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.
|BSE: 524129
|Sector: Others
|NSE: VINYLINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE250B01029
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
107.15
|
-0.70
(-0.65%)
|
OPEN
108.30
|
HIGH
109.00
|
LOW
103.20
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
107.30
|
-0.80
(-0.74%)
|
OPEN
108.50
|
HIGH
110.75
|
LOW
102.35
|OPEN
|108.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.85
|VOLUME
|5990
|52-Week high
|130.95
|52-Week low
|61.60
|P/E
|18.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|196
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|108.10
|VOLUME
|73411
|52-Week high
|131.70
|52-Week low
|61.00
|P/E
|18.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|196
|Buy Price
|106.85
|Buy Qty
|101.00
|Sell Price
|107.65
|Sell Qty
|12.00
|OPEN
|108.30
|CLOSE
|107.85
|VOLUME
|5990
|52-Week high
|130.95
|52-Week low
|61.60
|P/E
|18.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|196
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|108.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|108.10
|VOLUME
|73411
|52-Week high
|131.70
|52-Week low
|61.00
|P/E
|18.41
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|196.08
|Buy Price
|106.85
|Buy Qty
|101.00
|Sell Price
|107.65
|Sell Qty
|12.00
About Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd.
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd
Incorporated in 1986 as a public limited company, Vinyl Chemicals (I) manufactures vinyl acetate monomers (VAM). It was promoted by the Parekh group -- a well-known group which manufactures and sells the Fevicol brand of adhesives, synthetic resins, binders, surfactants, pigments, etc -- and SICOM, a Government of Maharashtra enterprise.
Uhde Gmbh, Germany, (a subsidary of Hoechst) has provide...> More
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|108.88
|66.59
|63.51
|Other Income
|4.28
|1.73
|147.4
|Total Income
|113.16
|68.32
|65.63
|Total Expenses
|106.12
|66.95
|58.51
|Operating Profit
|7.04
|1.37
|413.87
|Net Profit
|4.55
|0.75
|506.67
|Equity Capital
|1.83
|1.83
| -
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - Peer Group
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|-3.81%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.71%
|-8.41%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|21.90%
|27.66%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.35%
|44.41%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|72.82%
|73.20%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|57.00%
|58.03%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|103.20
|
|109.00
|Week Low/High
|100.60
|
|112.00
|Month Low/High
|100.60
|
|124.00
|YEAR Low/High
|61.60
|
|131.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|131.00
Quick Links for Vinyl Chemicals (I):