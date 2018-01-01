JUST IN
Vinyoflex Ltd.

BSE: 530401 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE526H01011
BSE 13:21 | 12 Mar 36.10 -1.90
(-5.00%)
OPEN

36.10

 HIGH

36.10

 LOW

36.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vinyoflex Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vinyoflex Ltd.

Vinyoflex Ltd

Vinyoflex Ltd was incorporated in the year 1996. The company is having 2 lines of 4 roll calendared unit. Their product range includes PVC films and sheeting both plane and printed, flexible rigid & semi-rigid for application such as rainwear, shower curtains file covers table covers car matt, stationary products etc. They also manufacture cable wrap tape, insulation tape, wire harness tape, vinyl...> More

Vinyoflex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vinyoflex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.25 6.5 42.31
Other Income -
Total Income 9.24 6.5 42.15
Total Expenses 8.14 5.56 46.4
Operating Profit 1.1 0.94 17.02
Net Profit 0.69 0.57 21.05
Equity Capital 4.32 4.32 -
Vinyoflex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Union Qual. Pla. 39.25 -4.96 19.00
Kemrock Inds. 8.73 -4.90 17.75
Polymac Thermof. 32.80 0.00 15.68
Vinyoflex 36.10 -5.00 15.60
Gothi Plascon 14.60 -4.89 14.89
Amco India 35.40 -4.19 14.55
Swadeshi Inds 1.30 0.00 14.07
Vinyoflex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.51
Vinyoflex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.44% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.53% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 11.08% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.34% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.39% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 160.09% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vinyoflex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.10
36.10
Week Low/High 35.20
40.00
Month Low/High 35.20
44.00
YEAR Low/High 26.15
44.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
44.00

