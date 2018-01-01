Vinyoflex Ltd.
|BSE: 530401
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE526H01011
|BSE 13:21 | 12 Mar
|36.10
|
-1.90
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
36.10
|
HIGH
36.10
|
LOW
36.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vinyoflex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|36.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|120
|52-Week high
|44.00
|52-Week low
|26.15
|P/E
|8.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|37.80
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vinyoflex Ltd.
Vinyoflex Ltd was incorporated in the year 1996. The company is having 2 lines of 4 roll calendared unit. Their product range includes PVC films and sheeting both plane and printed, flexible rigid & semi-rigid for application such as rainwear, shower curtains file covers table covers car matt, stationary products etc. They also manufacture cable wrap tape, insulation tape, wire harness tape, vinyl...> More
Vinyoflex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.76
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|32.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.11
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Board Meeting Is Schedule To Be Held On 30Th January 2018 For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter/Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Vinyoflex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.25
|6.5
|42.31
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|9.24
|6.5
|42.15
|Total Expenses
|8.14
|5.56
|46.4
|Operating Profit
|1.1
|0.94
|17.02
|Net Profit
|0.69
|0.57
|21.05
|Equity Capital
|4.32
|4.32
|-
Vinyoflex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Union Qual. Pla.
|39.25
|-4.96
|19.00
|Kemrock Inds.
|8.73
|-4.90
|17.75
|Polymac Thermof.
|32.80
|0.00
|15.68
|Vinyoflex
|36.10
|-5.00
|15.60
|Gothi Plascon
|14.60
|-4.89
|14.89
|Amco India
|35.40
|-4.19
|14.55
|Swadeshi Inds
|1.30
|0.00
|14.07
Vinyoflex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vinyoflex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.44%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.53%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|11.08%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.34%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.39%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|160.09%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vinyoflex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.10
|
|36.10
|Week Low/High
|35.20
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|35.20
|
|44.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.15
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|44.00
