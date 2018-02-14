Vippy Spinpro Ltd.
|BSE: 514302
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE660D01017
|BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar
|47.50
|
0.25
(0.53%)
|
OPEN
43.00
|
HIGH
48.75
|
LOW
43.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vippy Spinpro Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|43.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.25
|VOLUME
|23309
|52-Week high
|61.60
|52-Week low
|32.00
|P/E
|8.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|47.50
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|48.45
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|43.00
|CLOSE
|47.25
|VOLUME
|23309
|52-Week high
|61.60
|52-Week low
|32.00
|P/E
|8.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28
|Buy Price
|47.50
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|48.45
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Vippy Spinpro Ltd.
Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is an India-based textile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn for applications by rotor spinning. The Company generates power through wind mill. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company produced 6069.592 metric tons of cotton yarn and 558.871 metric tons of waste. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 2,...> More
Vippy Spinpro Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.36
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|56.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.84
Vippy Spinpro Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|24.33
|24.48
|-0.61
|Other Income
|0.3
|0.34
|-11.76
|Total Income
|24.63
|24.82
|-0.77
|Total Expenses
|22.97
|23.12
|-0.65
|Operating Profit
|1.66
|1.7
|-2.35
|Net Profit
|0.66
|0.78
|-15.38
|Equity Capital
|5.87
|5.87
|-
Vippy Spinpro Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Women's Next
|66.00
|0.08
|29.77
|Eurotex Inds.
|33.65
|-10.03
|29.44
|Advance Syntex
|32.25
|-4.87
|29.35
|Vippy Spinpro
|47.50
|0.53
|27.88
|Pasupati Spinng.
|29.40
|2.80
|27.46
|Gokak Textiles
|41.10
|-4.97
|26.72
|Dhanlaxmi Fabric
|29.90
|-1.97
|25.65
Vippy Spinpro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vippy Spinpro Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|-4.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|0.85%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|-5.28%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|42.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|150.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.00%
Vippy Spinpro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.00
|
|48.75
|Week Low/High
|43.00
|
|51.00
|Month Low/High
|43.00
|
|54.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.00
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|62.00
