Vippy Spinpro Ltd

Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is an India-based textile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn for applications by rotor spinning. The Company generates power through wind mill. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company produced 6069.592 metric tons of cotton yarn and 558.871 metric tons of waste. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 2,...> More