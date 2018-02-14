JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vippy Spinpro Ltd

Vippy Spinpro Ltd.

BSE: 514302 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE660D01017
BSE 15:01 | 12 Mar 47.50 0.25
(0.53%)
OPEN

43.00

 HIGH

48.75

 LOW

43.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vippy Spinpro Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 43.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 47.25
VOLUME 23309
52-Week high 61.60
52-Week low 32.00
P/E 8.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28
Buy Price 47.50
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 48.45
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 43.00
CLOSE 47.25
VOLUME 23309
52-Week high 61.60
52-Week low 32.00
P/E 8.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28
Buy Price 47.50
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 48.45
Sell Qty 20.00

About Vippy Spinpro Ltd.

Vippy Spinpro Ltd

Vippy Spinpro Ltd. is an India-based textile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of cotton yarn for applications by rotor spinning. The Company generates power through wind mill. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company produced 6069.592 metric tons of cotton yarn and 558.871 metric tons of waste. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 2,...> More

Vippy Spinpro Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vippy Spinpro Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 24.33 24.48 -0.61
Other Income 0.3 0.34 -11.76
Total Income 24.63 24.82 -0.77
Total Expenses 22.97 23.12 -0.65
Operating Profit 1.66 1.7 -2.35
Net Profit 0.66 0.78 -15.38
Equity Capital 5.87 5.87 -
> More on Vippy Spinpro Ltd Financials Results

Vippy Spinpro Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Women's Next 66.00 0.08 29.77
Eurotex Inds. 33.65 -10.03 29.44
Advance Syntex 32.25 -4.87 29.35
Vippy Spinpro 47.50 0.53 27.88
Pasupati Spinng. 29.40 2.80 27.46
Gokak Textiles 41.10 -4.97 26.72
Dhanlaxmi Fabric 29.90 -1.97 25.65
> More on Vippy Spinpro Ltd Peer Group

Vippy Spinpro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 38.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.40
> More on Vippy Spinpro Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vippy Spinpro Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.00% NA 0.51% -0.36%
1 Month -4.62% NA -1.12% -0.33%
3 Month 0.85% NA 2.08% 1.51%
6 Month -5.28% NA 5.47% 4.89%
1 Year 42.86% NA 17.18% 16.73%
3 Year 150.00% NA 17.24% 19.00%

Vippy Spinpro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.00
48.75
Week Low/High 43.00
51.00
Month Low/High 43.00
54.00
YEAR Low/High 32.00
62.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
62.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vippy Spinpro: