Vipul Organics Ltd.

BSE: 530627 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE834D01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 167.40 -0.10
(-0.06%)
OPEN

167.50

 HIGH

175.85

 LOW

165.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vipul Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 167.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 167.50
VOLUME 9028
52-Week high 201.95
52-Week low 84.05
P/E 72.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 129
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vipul Organics Ltd.

Vipul Organics Ltd

Incorporated as Vipul Dyes & Chemicals, a private limited company, on 21 Jun.'72, it was converted into public limited company on 8 Apr.'93 and its name was changed to Vipul Dye Chem on 24 Jun.'93. VDCL is the business of dye-intermediates and chemicals. The company was promoted by Pravinchandra Shah who is the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. Other group companies of VDCL include Ja...> More

Vipul Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   129
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 72.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.39
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vipul Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.93 12.76 56.19
Other Income 0.25 0.12 108.33
Total Income 20.18 12.88 56.68
Total Expenses 18.89 11.98 57.68
Operating Profit 1.29 0.9 43.33
Net Profit 0.66 0.36 83.33
Equity Capital 6.46 5.47 -
Vipul Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lords Chloro 59.95 -4.84 150.77
Amal 141.80 -0.18 133.72
Kilburn Chemical 112.10 -0.80 132.95
Vipul Organics 167.40 -0.06 129.23
Keltech Energies 1275.80 -0.76 127.58
Ram Minerals 6.08 0.00 125.13
Tanfac Inds. 120.00 1.57 119.76
Vipul Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.25
Indian Public 38.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.78
Vipul Organics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.65% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.45% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 23.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 49.26% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 74.10% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 606.33% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vipul Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 165.00
175.85
Week Low/High 165.00
175.85
Month Low/High 164.25
186.00
YEAR Low/High 84.05
202.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
202.00

