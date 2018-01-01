Vipul Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 530627
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE834D01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|167.40
|
-0.10
(-0.06%)
|
OPEN
167.50
|
HIGH
175.85
|
LOW
165.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vipul Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|167.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|167.50
|VOLUME
|9028
|52-Week high
|201.95
|52-Week low
|84.05
|P/E
|72.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|129
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vipul Organics Ltd.
Incorporated as Vipul Dyes & Chemicals, a private limited company, on 21 Jun.'72, it was converted into public limited company on 8 Apr.'93 and its name was changed to Vipul Dye Chem on 24 Jun.'93. VDCL is the business of dye-intermediates and chemicals. The company was promoted by Pravinchandra Shah who is the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. Other group companies of VDCL include Ja...> More
Vipul Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|129
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|72.47
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.39
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.33
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Vipul Organics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.93
|12.76
|56.19
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.12
|108.33
|Total Income
|20.18
|12.88
|56.68
|Total Expenses
|18.89
|11.98
|57.68
|Operating Profit
|1.29
|0.9
|43.33
|Net Profit
|0.66
|0.36
|83.33
|Equity Capital
|6.46
|5.47
|-
Vipul Organics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lords Chloro
|59.95
|-4.84
|150.77
|Amal
|141.80
|-0.18
|133.72
|Kilburn Chemical
|112.10
|-0.80
|132.95
|Vipul Organics
|167.40
|-0.06
|129.23
|Keltech Energies
|1275.80
|-0.76
|127.58
|Ram Minerals
|6.08
|0.00
|125.13
|Tanfac Inds.
|120.00
|1.57
|119.76
Vipul Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vipul Organics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.45%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|23.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|49.26%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|74.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|606.33%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vipul Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|165.00
|
|175.85
|Week Low/High
|165.00
|
|175.85
|Month Low/High
|164.25
|
|186.00
|YEAR Low/High
|84.05
|
|202.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|202.00
