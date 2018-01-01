You are here » Home
Virat Crane Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519457
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE295C01014
|
BSE
15:06 | 12 Mar
|
58.85
|
2.80
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
58.60
|
HIGH
58.85
|
LOW
56.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Virat Crane Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|58.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|56.05
|VOLUME
|30074
|52-Week high
|58.85
|52-Week low
|33.05
|P/E
|27.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|120
|Buy Price
|57.55
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Virat Crane Industries Ltd.
Virat Crane Industries Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.'92, Virat Crane Industries was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'92.
The Company is engaged in the manufacture of gutka, panmasala and fruit masala supari under the Crane brand name. It set up a processing and packaging unit to manufacture gutka (inst. cap. : 1200 tpa), pan masala (inst. cap. : 600 tpa) and fruit masala (inst. cap....> More
Virat Crane Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Virat Crane Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Virat Crane Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.84
|18.91
|20.78
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.05
|-80
|Total Income
|22.85
|18.96
|20.52
|Total Expenses
|19.8
|18.23
|8.61
|Operating Profit
|3.05
|0.74
|312.16
|Net Profit
|1.94
|0.35
|454.29
|Equity Capital
|20.42
|20.42
| -
Virat Crane Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Virat Crane Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Virat Crane Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.90%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|27.93%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|24.55%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|54.66%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.49%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|254.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Virat Crane Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|56.50
|
|58.85
|Week Low/High
|52.05
|
|58.85
|Month Low/High
|45.00
|
|58.85
|YEAR Low/High
|33.05
|
|58.85
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|92.00
Quick Links for Virat Crane Industries: