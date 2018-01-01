JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Virat Crane Industries Ltd

Virat Crane Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519457 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE295C01014
BSE 15:06 | 12 Mar 58.85 2.80
(5.00%)
OPEN

58.60

 HIGH

58.85

 LOW

56.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Virat Crane Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 58.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 56.05
VOLUME 30074
52-Week high 58.85
52-Week low 33.05
P/E 27.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 120
Buy Price 57.55
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 58.60
CLOSE 56.05
VOLUME 30074
52-Week high 58.85
52-Week low 33.05
P/E 27.76
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 120
Buy Price 57.55
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Virat Crane Industries Ltd.

Virat Crane Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.'92, Virat Crane Industries was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'92. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of gutka, panmasala and fruit masala supari under the Crane brand name. It set up a processing and packaging unit to manufacture gutka (inst. cap. : 1200 tpa), pan masala (inst. cap. : 600 tpa) and fruit masala (inst. cap....> More

Virat Crane Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   120
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.89
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Virat Crane Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.84 18.91 20.78
Other Income 0.01 0.05 -80
Total Income 22.85 18.96 20.52
Total Expenses 19.8 18.23 8.61
Operating Profit 3.05 0.74 312.16
Net Profit 1.94 0.35 454.29
Equity Capital 20.42 20.42 -
> More on Virat Crane Industries Ltd Financials Results

Virat Crane Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Flex Foods 122.65 0.66 152.70
Lakshmi Energy 19.95 -5.00 146.93
Sheetal Cool 124.35 -0.84 130.57
Virat Crane Inds 58.85 5.00 120.17
Tasty Dairy 50.45 0.40 103.07
Lykis 49.00 4.48 94.96
GRM Overseas 255.15 -3.17 94.15
> More on Virat Crane Industries Ltd Peer Group

Virat Crane Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.38
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 24.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.36
> More on Virat Crane Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Virat Crane Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.90% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 27.93% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 24.55% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 54.66% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.49% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 254.52% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Virat Crane Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 56.50
58.85
Week Low/High 52.05
58.85
Month Low/High 45.00
58.85
YEAR Low/High 33.05
58.85
All TIME Low/High 0.10
92.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Virat Crane Industries: