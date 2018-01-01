Virat Crane Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.'92, Virat Crane Industries was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'92. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of gutka, panmasala and fruit masala supari under the Crane brand name. It set up a processing and packaging unit to manufacture gutka (inst. cap. : 1200 tpa), pan masala (inst. cap. : 600 tpa) and fruit masala (inst. cap....> More