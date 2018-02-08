Virat Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530521
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE467D01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|169.10
|
-2.90
(-1.69%)
|
OPEN
179.90
|
HIGH
179.90
|
LOW
168.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Virat Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|179.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|172.00
|VOLUME
|1510
|52-Week high
|214.00
|52-Week low
|99.00
|P/E
|23.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Virat Industries Ltd.
Virat Industries Ltd (VIL), is a Public Limited Company, quoted on the Indian Stock Market. VIL manufactures excellent quality socks for export mainly to the European markets. The Company started its operations in 1995 and has successfully completed more than a decade in Socks business. The socks are manufactured on the latest computerized electronic knitting machines by Lonati and Matec, Italy an...> More
Virat Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|83
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.52
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.45
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|37.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.57
Virat Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.43
|7.65
|23.27
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.17
|170.59
|Total Income
|9.89
|7.82
|26.47
|Total Expenses
|8.04
|6.06
|32.67
|Operating Profit
|1.85
|1.76
|5.11
|Net Profit
|1.03
|0.93
|10.75
|Equity Capital
|4.92
|4.92
|-
Virat Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajlaxmi Inds.
|2.85
|-5.00
|88.35
|Sh. Dinesh Mills
|170.25
|-4.89
|86.49
|KSL and Indus
|8.45
|4.97
|85.07
|Virat Inds.
|169.10
|-1.69
|83.20
|Kamadgiri Fash.
|135.80
|0.07
|79.71
|Pion. Embroider.
|32.80
|0.92
|79.11
|Bhilwara Tech
|13.02
|-2.11
|76.04
Virat Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Virat Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.61%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.14%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|28.79%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|56.72%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|186.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Virat Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|168.55
|
|179.90
|Week Low/High
|164.35
|
|179.90
|Month Low/High
|164.35
|
|200.00
|YEAR Low/High
|99.00
|
|214.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|214.00
