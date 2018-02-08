JUST IN
Virat Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530521 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE467D01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 169.10 -2.90
(-1.69%)
OPEN

179.90

 HIGH

179.90

 LOW

168.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Virat Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 179.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 172.00
VOLUME 1510
52-Week high 214.00
52-Week low 99.00
P/E 23.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 83
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Virat Industries Ltd.

Virat Industries Ltd

Virat Industries Ltd (VIL), is a Public Limited Company, quoted on the Indian Stock Market. VIL manufactures excellent quality socks for export mainly to the European markets. The Company started its operations in 1995 and has successfully completed more than a decade in Socks business. The socks are manufactured on the latest computerized electronic knitting machines by Lonati and Matec, Italy an...

Virat Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   83
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.52
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 37.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Virat Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.43 7.65 23.27
Other Income 0.46 0.17 170.59
Total Income 9.89 7.82 26.47
Total Expenses 8.04 6.06 32.67
Operating Profit 1.85 1.76 5.11
Net Profit 1.03 0.93 10.75
Equity Capital 4.92 4.92 -
Virat Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajlaxmi Inds. 2.85 -5.00 88.35
Sh. Dinesh Mills 170.25 -4.89 86.49
KSL and Indus 8.45 4.97 85.07
Virat Inds. 169.10 -1.69 83.20
Kamadgiri Fash. 135.80 0.07 79.71
Pion. Embroider. 32.80 0.92 79.11
Bhilwara Tech 13.02 -2.11 76.04
Virat Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 34.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.34
Virat Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.61% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.14% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 28.79% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 56.72% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 186.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Virat Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 168.55
179.90
Week Low/High 164.35
179.90
Month Low/High 164.35
200.00
YEAR Low/High 99.00
214.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
214.00

