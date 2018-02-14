Virgo Global Ltd.
|BSE: 532354
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE400B01020
|BSE 11:15 | 12 Mar
|0.38
|
-0.01
(-2.56%)
|
OPEN
0.38
|
HIGH
0.38
|
LOW
0.38
About Virgo Global Ltd.
Virgo Global Media Limited was incorporated in the year 1999. The company operates as an Internet service provider in India. The company, formerly known as Online Media Solutions Ltd, is based in Hyderabad, India....> More
Virgo Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.00
|Face Value
|()
|4
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.00
Announcement
-
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31 December2017
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September2017
-
-
Virgo Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.6
|0.06
|4233.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.6
|0.06
|4233.33
|Total Expenses
|2.59
|0.05
|5080
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.2
|4.2
|-
Virgo Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Fourth Gen.
|1.96
|0.00
|0.70
|G-Tech Info.
|1.87
|0.00
|0.65
|Softech Infinium
|1.02
|-0.97
|0.41
|Virgo Global
|0.38
|-2.56
|0.40
|Dot Com Global
|0.67
|-4.29
|0.36
|Baron Infotech
|0.32
|0.00
|0.33
|Innovation Soft.
|1.07
|0.00
|0.32
Virgo Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Virgo Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-60.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Virgo Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.38
|
|0.38
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.38
|Month Low/High
|0.38
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.31
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.27
|
|40.00
