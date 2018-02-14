JUST IN
Virgo Global Ltd.

BSE: 532354 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE400B01020
BSE 11:15 | 12 Mar 0.38 -0.01
(-2.56%)
OPEN

0.38

 HIGH

0.38

 LOW

0.38
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Virgo Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Virgo Global Ltd.

Virgo Global Ltd

Virgo Global Media Limited was incorporated in the year 1999. The company operates as an Internet service provider in India. The company, formerly known as Online Media Solutions Ltd, is based in Hyderabad, India....> More

Virgo Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.00
Face Value ()   4
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Virgo Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.6 0.06 4233.33
Other Income -
Total Income 2.6 0.06 4233.33
Total Expenses 2.59 0.05 5080
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 4.2 4.2 -
Virgo Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fourth Gen. 1.96 0.00 0.70
G-Tech Info. 1.87 0.00 0.65
Softech Infinium 1.02 -0.97 0.41
Virgo Global 0.38 -2.56 0.40
Dot Com Global 0.67 -4.29 0.36
Baron Infotech 0.32 0.00 0.33
Innovation Soft. 1.07 0.00 0.32
Virgo Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.77
Virgo Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.56% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -60.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Virgo Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.38
0.38
Week Low/High 0.00
0.38
Month Low/High 0.38
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.31
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.27
40.00

