Virinchi Ltd.
|BSE: 532372
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE539B01017
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|101.65
-4.00
(-3.79%)
OPEN
107.90
HIGH
109.65
LOW
95.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Virinchi Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|107.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|105.65
|VOLUME
|48443
|52-Week high
|153.50
|52-Week low
|66.70
|P/E
|21.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|287
|Buy Price
|101.65
|Buy Qty
|305.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Virinchi Ltd.
Vrinchi Consultants was incorporated on 13 Mar.'90 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company on 22 Jan.2000. The company provides consultancy services in the field of information technology and infrastructure. It has four strategic business units: B2B e-commerce, enterprise wide resource planning solutions, networking and services.The company was promoted by Visw...> More
Virinchi Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|287
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.72
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.54
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|64.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.58
Virinchi Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.48
|77.93
|-44.21
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.51
|-90.2
|Total Income
|43.53
|78.44
|-44.51
|Total Expenses
|30.53
|61.02
|-49.97
|Operating Profit
|13
|17.43
|-25.42
|Net Profit
|4.45
|4.86
|-8.44
|Equity Capital
|26.82
|17.99
|-
Virinchi Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|63 Moons Tech.
|79.70
|-1.91
|367.42
|HOV Services
|263.10
|0.48
|329.93
|Blue Star Info.
|290.40
|1.54
|313.63
|Virinchi
|101.65
|-3.79
|286.86
|Excel Realty
|29.20
|4.47
|274.63
|Saksoft
|238.00
|3.01
|249.42
|Lycos Internet
|5.04
|1.00
|240.03
Virinchi Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Virinchi Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.01%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.68%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.76%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.57%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|324.43%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Virinchi Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|95.10
|
|109.65
|Week Low/High
|95.10
|
|119.00
|Month Low/High
|95.10
|
|142.00
|YEAR Low/High
|66.70
|
|154.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.73
|
|154.00
