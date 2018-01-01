JUST IN
Virinchi Ltd.

BSE: 532372 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE539B01017
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 101.65 -4.00
(-3.79%)
OPEN

107.90

 HIGH

109.65

 LOW

95.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Virinchi Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Virinchi Ltd.

Virinchi Ltd

Vrinchi Consultants was incorporated on 13 Mar.'90 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company on 22 Jan.2000. The company provides consultancy services in the field of information technology and infrastructure. It has four strategic business units: B2B e-commerce, enterprise wide resource planning solutions, networking and services.The company was promoted by Visw...> More

Virinchi Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   287
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Virinchi Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.48 77.93 -44.21
Other Income 0.05 0.51 -90.2
Total Income 43.53 78.44 -44.51
Total Expenses 30.53 61.02 -49.97
Operating Profit 13 17.43 -25.42
Net Profit 4.45 4.86 -8.44
Equity Capital 26.82 17.99 -
Virinchi Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
63 Moons Tech. 79.70 -1.91 367.42
HOV Services 263.10 0.48 329.93
Blue Star Info. 290.40 1.54 313.63
Virinchi 101.65 -3.79 286.86
Excel Realty 29.20 4.47 274.63
Saksoft 238.00 3.01 249.42
Lycos Internet 5.04 1.00 240.03
Virinchi Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.26
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.26
Custodians 0.09
Other 10.16
Virinchi Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.01% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.68% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.76% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.57% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.86% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 324.43% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Virinchi Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 95.10
109.65
Week Low/High 95.10
119.00
Month Low/High 95.10
142.00
YEAR Low/High 66.70
154.00
All TIME Low/High 1.73
154.00

