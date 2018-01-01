You are here » Home
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 531126
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE237C01016
|
BSE
15:15 | 28 Feb
|
2.31
|
0.11
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
2.31
|
HIGH
2.31
|
LOW
2.31
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.20
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|2.31
|52-Week low
|1.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2.31
|CLOSE
|2.20
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|2.31
|52-Week low
|1.20
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Virtualsoft Systems Ltd.
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd
Incorporated in 1992 the Virtualsoft Systems Limited was previously engaged in Financial Services. As it could not perform well it has closed its Finance Division and has converted its business into technical solution development and customer service packs. Due to this the company has changed its name from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd to VirtualSoft System Limited in 2001.
During 1999-2000 the co...
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.32
|1.82
|-27.47
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.33
|1.82
|-26.92
|Total Expenses
|2.11
|3.01
|-29.9
|Operating Profit
|-0.78
|-1.19
|34.45
|Net Profit
|-0.9
|-1.37
|34.31
|Equity Capital
|10.3
|10.3
| -
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - Peer Group
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.31
|
|2.31
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.31
|Month Low/High
|2.31
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.20
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.71
|
|25.00
