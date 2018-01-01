JUST IN
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd.

BSE: 531126 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE237C01016
BSE 15:15 | 28 Feb 2.31 0.11
(5.00%)
OPEN

2.31

 HIGH

2.31

 LOW

2.31
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Virtualsoft Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Virtualsoft Systems Ltd.

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd

Incorporated in 1992 the Virtualsoft Systems Limited was previously engaged in Financial Services. As it could not perform well it has closed its Finance Division and has converted its business into technical solution development and customer service packs. Due to this the company has changed its name from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd to VirtualSoft System Limited in 2001. During 1999-2000 the co...> More

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.32 1.82 -27.47
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 1.33 1.82 -26.92
Total Expenses 2.11 3.01 -29.9
Operating Profit -0.78 -1.19 34.45
Net Profit -0.9 -1.37 34.31
Equity Capital 10.3 10.3 -
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cyberscap.Multi. 2.90 -4.92 2.93
Quintegra Soln. 1.05 -4.55 2.82
Sterling Webnet 0.45 -4.26 2.61
Virtualsoft Sys. 2.31 5.00 2.38
Mahaveer Infoway 4.10 2.76 2.26
CLIO Infotech 2.03 0.00 2.24
Sparc Systems 4.40 -4.97 2.15
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.09
Banks/FIs 0.49
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.43
Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Virtualsoft Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.31
2.31
Week Low/High 0.00
2.31
Month Low/High 2.31
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.20
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.71
25.00

