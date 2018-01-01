JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Visagar Financial Services Ltd

Visagar Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 531025 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE309H01020
BSE 15:21 | 09 Mar 0.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.70

 HIGH

0.70

 LOW

0.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Visagar Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.70
VOLUME 2518
52-Week high 1.10
52-Week low 0.42
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.70
Buy Qty 482.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.70
CLOSE 0.70
VOLUME 2518
52-Week high 1.10
52-Week low 0.42
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.70
Buy Qty 482.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Visagar Financial Services Ltd.

Visagar Financial Services Ltd

Visagar Financial Services Ltd is an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company). The company provides ultidimensional Advisory services like Financial Advisory, Corporate Advisory & Other Advisory for raising of funds from Banks & other sources. The company has its marketing operations in Mumbai,Pune,Delhi,Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, & Ahmedabad. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. T...> More

Visagar Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Visagar Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.71 2.58 -72.48
Other Income -
Total Income 0.71 2.58 -72.48
Total Expenses 1.54 2.52 -38.89
Operating Profit -0.83 0.06 -1483.33
Net Profit -0.83 0.06 -1483.33
Equity Capital 6.5 6.5 -
> More on Visagar Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

Visagar Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Contil India 8.79 -4.97 2.72
Market Creators 5.35 -4.63 2.68
Explicit Fin. 2.49 -4.96 2.31
Visagar Finan. 0.70 0.00 2.28
Siddha Ventures 0.51 -3.77 0.51
> More on Visagar Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

Visagar Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 54.74
> More on Visagar Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Visagar Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -26.32% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.73% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -53.95% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Visagar Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.70
0.70
Week Low/High 0.70
1.00
Month Low/High 0.70
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.42
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.11
80.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Visagar Financial Services: