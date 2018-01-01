You are here » Home
Visagar Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531025
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE309H01020
|
BSE
15:21 | 09 Mar
|
0.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.70
|
HIGH
0.70
|
LOW
0.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Visagar Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Visagar Financial Services Ltd.
Visagar Financial Services Ltd
Visagar Financial Services Ltd is an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company). The company provides ultidimensional Advisory services like Financial Advisory, Corporate Advisory & Other Advisory for raising of funds from Banks & other sources. The company has its marketing operations in Mumbai,Pune,Delhi,Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, & Ahmedabad. The company was incorporated in the year 1994.
Visagar Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Visagar Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.71
|2.58
|-72.48
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.71
|2.58
|-72.48
|Total Expenses
|1.54
|2.52
|-38.89
|Operating Profit
|-0.83
|0.06
|-1483.33
|Net Profit
|-0.83
|0.06
|-1483.33
|Equity Capital
|6.5
|6.5
| -
Visagar Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-26.32%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.73%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-53.95%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Visagar Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.70
|
|0.70
|Week Low/High
|0.70
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.70
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.42
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|80.00
