JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Visagar Polytex Ltd

Visagar Polytex Ltd.

BSE: 506146 Sector: Others
NSE: VIVIDHA ISIN Code: INE370E01029
BSE LIVE 14:24 | 12 Mar 1.06 0.04
(3.92%)
OPEN

1.07

 HIGH

1.07

 LOW

1.02
NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 1.10 0.05
(4.76%)
OPEN

1.05

 HIGH

1.10

 LOW

1.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.07
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.02
VOLUME 233835
52-Week high 2.60
52-Week low 0.76
P/E 26.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 1.05
Buy Qty 15000.00
Sell Price 1.07
Sell Qty 29122.00
OPEN 1.07
CLOSE 1.02
VOLUME 233835
52-Week high 2.60
52-Week low 0.76
P/E 26.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 1.05
Buy Qty 15000.00
Sell Price 1.07
Sell Qty 29122.00

About Visagar Polytex Ltd.

Visagar Polytex Ltd

Visagar Polytex Ltd was incorporated in 1983. The company is involved in retail, wholesale, trading and manufacturing of Textiles & Textile-related goods. The Company has direct presence in 15+ locations across India through its Retail Chain and wholesale channels especially the VIVIDHA brand of ethnic wear products. The Company has one of the most integrated infrastructure and capabilities in the...> More

Visagar Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.50
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Visagar Polytex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.54 14.09 31.58
Other Income -
Total Income 18.54 14.09 31.58
Total Expenses 18.06 13.34 35.38
Operating Profit 0.48 0.75 -36
Net Profit 0.1 0.42 -76.19
Equity Capital 24.62 24.62 -
> More on Visagar Polytex Ltd Financials Results

Visagar Polytex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CCL Inter 13.99 -0.07 26.85
Swasti Vinayaka 3.83 4.08 26.81
Nouveau Global 14.37 0.00 26.66
Visagar Polytex 1.06 3.92 26.10
UTL Industries 7.35 4.40 24.25
Pazel Intl. 1.30 -4.41 22.89
Aroma Ent. 46.80 0.00 22.84
> More on Visagar Polytex Ltd Peer Group

Visagar Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.36
> More on Visagar Polytex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Visagar Polytex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.02% -12.00% 0.08% -0.90%
1 Month -18.46% -15.38% -1.53% -0.87%
3 Month -44.50% -31.25% 1.65% 0.96%
6 Month 4.95% 4.76% 5.03% 4.32%
1 Year -48.79% -47.62% 16.68% 16.10%
3 Year -97.79% -97.71% 16.75% 18.35%

Visagar Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.02
1.07
Week Low/High 0.99
1.00
Month Low/High 0.99
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.76
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
110.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Visagar Polytex: