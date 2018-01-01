Visagar Polytex Ltd.
|BSE: 506146
|Sector: Others
|NSE: VIVIDHA
|ISIN Code: INE370E01029
|BSE LIVE 14:24 | 12 Mar
|1.06
|
0.04
(3.92%)
|
OPEN
1.07
|
HIGH
1.07
|
LOW
1.02
|NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar
|1.10
|
0.05
(4.76%)
|
OPEN
1.05
|
HIGH
1.10
|
LOW
1.00
|OPEN
|1.07
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.02
|VOLUME
|233835
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|0.76
|P/E
|26.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|1.05
|Buy Qty
|15000.00
|Sell Price
|1.07
|Sell Qty
|29122.00
|OPEN
|1.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.05
|VOLUME
|1669852
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|0.75
|P/E
|26.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|1.05
|Buy Qty
|285670.00
|Sell Price
|1.10
|Sell Qty
|456594.00
About Visagar Polytex Ltd.
Visagar Polytex Ltd was incorporated in 1983. The company is involved in retail, wholesale, trading and manufacturing of Textiles & Textile-related goods. The Company has direct presence in 15+ locations across India through its Retail Chain and wholesale channels especially the VIVIDHA brand of ethnic wear products. The Company has one of the most integrated infrastructure and capabilities in the...> More
Visagar Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.50
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|3.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.96
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Month
-
Visagar Polytex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.54
|14.09
|31.58
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|18.54
|14.09
|31.58
|Total Expenses
|18.06
|13.34
|35.38
|Operating Profit
|0.48
|0.75
|-36
|Net Profit
|0.1
|0.42
|-76.19
|Equity Capital
|24.62
|24.62
|-
Visagar Polytex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|CCL Inter
|13.99
|-0.07
|26.85
|Swasti Vinayaka
|3.83
|4.08
|26.81
|Nouveau Global
|14.37
|0.00
|26.66
|Visagar Polytex
|1.06
|3.92
|26.10
|UTL Industries
|7.35
|4.40
|24.25
|Pazel Intl.
|1.30
|-4.41
|22.89
|Aroma Ent.
|46.80
|0.00
|22.84
Visagar Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Visagar Polytex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.02%
|-12.00%
|0.08%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-18.46%
|-15.38%
|-1.53%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-44.50%
|-31.25%
|1.65%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|4.95%
|4.76%
|5.03%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|-48.79%
|-47.62%
|16.68%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|-97.79%
|-97.71%
|16.75%
|18.35%
Visagar Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.02
|
|1.07
|Week Low/High
|0.99
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.99
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.76
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|110.00
