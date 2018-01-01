JUST IN
Visaka Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509055 Sector: Industrials
NSE: VISAKAIND ISIN Code: INE392A01013
BSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar 657.50 18.50
(2.90%)
OPEN

648.20

 HIGH

664.00

 LOW

648.20
NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 656.85 19.60
(3.08%)
OPEN

645.00

 HIGH

663.95

 LOW

645.00
About Visaka Industries Ltd.

Visaka Industries Ltd

Visaka Industries Ltd, a joint sector company promoted by G V Kalavati, G Vinod, G Vevekanad and APSIDC. The company was originally incorporated in the name of Visaka Asbestos Cement Products in Jun 81 and acquired it's present name in Aug 1990. The other group companies are Visaka Cement Industry, Venus Tobacco Company and VST Natural Products. VIL is engaged in the manufacture of fibre cement...> More

Visaka Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,044
EPS - TTM () [*S] 38.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.94
Book Value / Share () [*S] 260.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Visaka Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 241.84 218.84 10.51
Other Income 0.99 1.02 -2.94
Total Income 242.82 219.87 10.44
Total Expenses 207.41 196.71 5.44
Operating Profit 35.41 23.15 52.96
Net Profit 14.26 5.9 141.69
Equity Capital 15.88 15.88 -
Visaka Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ramco Inds. 243.45 0.16 2110.71
Hil Ltd 1610.00 -2.15 1201.06
Visaka Inds. 657.50 2.90 1044.11
Everest Inds. 475.00 -1.11 741.95
Sahyadri Inds. 269.70 1.03 257.83
BIGBLOC Const. 164.00 0.77 232.22
Visaka Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.28
Banks/FIs 0.33
FIIs 6.88
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.70
Indian Public 33.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.81
Visaka Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.12% -4.07% 0.24% -0.81%
1 Month -9.57% -5.99% -1.38% -0.77%
3 Month 4.71% 4.27% 1.81% 1.05%
6 Month 1.63% 0.21% 5.19% 4.42%
1 Year 174.87% 178.50% 16.87% 16.21%
3 Year 502.11% 490.43% 16.93% 18.47%

Visaka Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 648.20
664.00
Week Low/High 615.50
699.00
Month Low/High 615.50
744.00
YEAR Low/High 229.00
840.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
840.00

Quick Links for Visaka Industries: