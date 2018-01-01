Visaka Industries Ltd.
|BSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar
|657.50
|
18.50
(2.90%)
|
OPEN
648.20
|
HIGH
664.00
|
LOW
648.20
|NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar
|656.85
|
19.60
(3.08%)
|
OPEN
645.00
|
HIGH
663.95
|
LOW
645.00
About Visaka Industries Ltd.
Visaka Industries Ltd, a joint sector company promoted by G V Kalavati, G Vinod, G Vevekanad and APSIDC. The company was originally incorporated in the name of Visaka Asbestos Cement Products in Jun 81 and acquired it's present name in Aug 1990. The other group companies are Visaka Cement Industry, Venus Tobacco Company and VST Natural Products. VIL is engaged in the manufacture of fibre cement...> More
Visaka Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,044
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|38.65
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.01
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.94
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|260.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.52
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Visaka Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
-
Visaka Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|241.84
|218.84
|10.51
|Other Income
|0.99
|1.02
|-2.94
|Total Income
|242.82
|219.87
|10.44
|Total Expenses
|207.41
|196.71
|5.44
|Operating Profit
|35.41
|23.15
|52.96
|Net Profit
|14.26
|5.9
|141.69
|Equity Capital
|15.88
|15.88
|-
Visaka Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ramco Inds.
|243.45
|0.16
|2110.71
|Hil Ltd
|1610.00
|-2.15
|1201.06
|Visaka Inds.
|657.50
|2.90
|1044.11
|Everest Inds.
|475.00
|-1.11
|741.95
|Sahyadri Inds.
|269.70
|1.03
|257.83
|BIGBLOC Const.
|164.00
|0.77
|232.22
Visaka Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Visaka Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.12%
|-4.07%
|0.24%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-9.57%
|-5.99%
|-1.38%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|4.71%
|4.27%
|1.81%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|1.63%
|0.21%
|5.19%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|174.87%
|178.50%
|16.87%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|502.11%
|490.43%
|16.93%
|18.47%
Visaka Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|648.20
|
|664.00
|Week Low/High
|615.50
|
|699.00
|Month Low/High
|615.50
|
|744.00
|YEAR Low/High
|229.00
|
|840.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|840.00
