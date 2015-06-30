JUST IN
Vishal Malleables Ltd.

BSE: 505930 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE661G01018
BSE LIVE 12:32 | 20 Jan Vishal Malleables Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vishal Malleables Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 27.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.65
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 27.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vishal Malleables Ltd.

Vishal Malleables Ltd

Engaged in the manufacture of malleable cast iron and ductile iron castings, Vishal Malleables, caters to the requirements of the automobile and engineering industries and the Railways. The segments served by the company in these industries and automobile are farm equipments, electrical porcelain for power transmission, overhead electric traction lines for the Railways, inserts for pre-stressed co...> More

Vishal Malleables Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -87.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vishal Malleables Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 1.18 -99.15
Other Income -0.02 0.13 -115.38
Total Income 1.31 -
Total Expenses 3.42 5.27 -35.1
Operating Profit -3.42 -3.95 13.42
Net Profit -3.58 -3.42 -4.68
Equity Capital 2.7 2.7 -
Vishal Malleables Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Palco Metal 29.25 3.54 11.70
EL Forge 4.30 4.88 8.74
Vybra Automet 6.00 2.04 7.76
Vishal Malleab. 27.95 4.88 7.55
Smiths & Founder 0.60 3.45 6.12
Techno Forge 11.07 4.93 4.77
Amforge Inds. 2.95 4.98 4.25
Vishal Malleables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.40
Vishal Malleables Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.89%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.86%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.97%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.33%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.11%
3 Year 125.95% NA 16.71% 18.37%

Vishal Malleables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27.95
27.95
Week Low/High 0.00
27.95
Month Low/High 0.00
27.95
YEAR Low/High 0.00
27.95
All TIME Low/High 7.66
103.00

