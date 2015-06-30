Vishal Malleables Ltd.
About Vishal Malleables Ltd.
Engaged in the manufacture of malleable cast iron and ductile iron castings, Vishal Malleables, caters to the requirements of the automobile and engineering industries and the Railways. The segments served by the company in these industries and automobile are farm equipments, electrical porcelain for power transmission, overhead electric traction lines for the Railways, inserts for pre-stressed co...> More
Vishal Malleables Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-87.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.32
Vishal Malleables Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|1.18
|-99.15
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.13
|-115.38
|Total Income
|1.31
|-
|Total Expenses
|3.42
|5.27
|-35.1
|Operating Profit
|-3.42
|-3.95
|13.42
|Net Profit
|-3.58
|-3.42
|-4.68
|Equity Capital
|2.7
|2.7
|-
Vishal Malleables Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Palco Metal
|29.25
|3.54
|11.70
|EL Forge
|4.30
|4.88
|8.74
|Vybra Automet
|6.00
|2.04
|7.76
|Vishal Malleab.
|27.95
|4.88
|7.55
|Smiths & Founder
|0.60
|3.45
|6.12
|Techno Forge
|11.07
|4.93
|4.77
|Amforge Inds.
|2.95
|4.98
|4.25
Vishal Malleables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vishal Malleables Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|125.95%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.37%
Vishal Malleables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27.95
|
|27.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|27.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|27.95
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|27.95
|All TIME Low/High
|7.66
|
|103.00
