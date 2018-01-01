Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

Vishnu Chemicals was incorporated in the year 1993. The company manufactures chrome compounds and allied products at Bhilai in Chattisgarh. These products have applications in tanneries, textile dyeing and processing, paints, chromium plating and other industries. Vishnu Chemicals pioneered manufacturing chrome chemicals like sodium dichromate, potassium dichromate, basic chromium sulphate and ...> More