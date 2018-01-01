Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 516072
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: VISHNU
|ISIN Code: INE270I01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|285.75
|
-6.15
(-2.11%)
|
OPEN
282.15
|
HIGH
293.50
|
LOW
281.10
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|286.00
|
-6.35
(-2.17%)
|
OPEN
303.90
|
HIGH
303.90
|
LOW
285.05
About Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.
Vishnu Chemicals was incorporated in the year 1993. The company manufactures chrome compounds and allied products at Bhilai in Chattisgarh. These products have applications in tanneries, textile dyeing and processing, paints, chromium plating and other industries. Vishnu Chemicals pioneered manufacturing chrome chemicals like sodium dichromate, potassium dichromate, basic chromium sulphate and ...> More
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|341
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|62.53
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Mar 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|106.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.68
Announcement
-
Vishnu Chemicals Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
-
Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31S
-
-
-
Disclosure Of Voting Result On Voting By Equity Shareholders Of The Company Through Postal Ballot An
-
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|146.05
|136.32
|7.14
|Other Income
|1.3
|0.96
|35.42
|Total Income
|147.36
|137.28
|7.34
|Total Expenses
|130.2
|117.86
|10.47
|Operating Profit
|17.15
|19.42
|-11.69
|Net Profit
|1.68
|4.4
|-61.82
|Equity Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|-
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kesar Petroprod.
|39.10
|-3.81
|378.10
|Amines & Plast.
|68.45
|1.71
|376.48
|Gulshan Polyols
|73.20
|-0.07
|343.31
|Vishnu Chemicals
|285.75
|-2.11
|341.47
|Dai-ichi Karkari
|433.80
|0.66
|323.18
|Kanoria Chem.
|71.75
|-1.03
|313.55
|Indian Toners
|231.00
|-3.31
|304.00
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.68%
|-9.21%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.84%
|-22.55%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.84%
|-22.28%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.42%
|2.27%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|7.83%
|8.23%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|65.27%
|63.48%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|281.10
|
|293.50
|Week Low/High
|273.60
|
|316.00
|Month Low/High
|273.60
|
|380.00
|YEAR Low/High
|214.10
|
|437.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|540.00
