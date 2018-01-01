JUST IN
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 516072 Sector: Industrials
NSE: VISHNU ISIN Code: INE270I01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 285.75 -6.15
(-2.11%)
OPEN

282.15

 HIGH

293.50

 LOW

281.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 286.00 -6.35
(-2.17%)
OPEN

303.90

 HIGH

303.90

 LOW

285.05
OPEN 282.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 291.90
VOLUME 3230
52-Week high 436.50
52-Week low 214.10
P/E 62.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 341
Buy Price 286.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

Vishnu Chemicals was incorporated in the year 1993. The company manufactures chrome compounds and allied products at Bhilai in Chattisgarh. These products have applications in tanneries, textile dyeing and processing, paints, chromium plating and other industries. Vishnu Chemicals pioneered manufacturing chrome chemicals like sodium dichromate, potassium dichromate, basic chromium sulphate and ...> More

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   341
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 62.53
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 106.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 146.05 136.32 7.14
Other Income 1.3 0.96 35.42
Total Income 147.36 137.28 7.34
Total Expenses 130.2 117.86 10.47
Operating Profit 17.15 19.42 -11.69
Net Profit 1.68 4.4 -61.82
Equity Capital 11.95 11.95 -
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kesar Petroprod. 39.10 -3.81 378.10
Amines & Plast. 68.45 1.71 376.48
Gulshan Polyols 73.20 -0.07 343.31
Vishnu Chemicals 285.75 -2.11 341.47
Dai-ichi Karkari 433.80 0.66 323.18
Kanoria Chem. 71.75 -1.03 313.55
Indian Toners 231.00 -3.31 304.00
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.83
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.92
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.68% -9.21% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.84% -22.55% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.84% -22.28% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.42% 2.27% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 7.83% 8.23% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 65.27% 63.48% 17.24% 19.02%

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 281.10
293.50
Week Low/High 273.60
316.00
Month Low/High 273.60
380.00
YEAR Low/High 214.10
437.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
540.00

