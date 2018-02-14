JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vishvas Projects Ltd

Vishvas Projects Ltd.

BSE: 511276 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE188C01011
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 05 Mar 4.51 -0.23
(-4.85%)
OPEN

4.51

 HIGH

4.51

 LOW

4.51
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vishvas Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.51
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.74
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 4.51
P/E 37.58
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.51
Sell Qty 298.00
OPEN 4.51
CLOSE 4.74
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 4.51
P/E 37.58
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.51
Sell Qty 298.00

About Vishvas Projects Ltd.

Vishvas Projects Ltd

Vishvas Projects is engaged in real estate business in India. The company also involves in shares dealing. The income of the company is generated from prudently utilized funds, which were generated from the sale of land and building. Vishvas Projects was incorporated in the year 1983. It was formerly known as Mefcom Agro Industries and changed its name to Vishvas Projects in September 2007. Th...> More

Vishvas Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vishvas Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 0.14 -14.29
Other Income -
Total Income 0.12 0.14 -14.29
Total Expenses 0.12 0.14 -14.29
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 2.85 2.85 -
> More on Vishvas Projects Ltd Financials Results

Vishvas Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manor Estates 1.91 0.53 1.57
FGP 1.16 0.00 1.38
East Buildtech 6.98 4.96 1.31
Vishvas Projects 4.51 -4.85 1.29
Quantum Build 0.89 -4.30 1.12
Tribhuvan Hsg. 0.21 5.00 1.05
Kyra Landscapes 0.19 0.00 1.04
> More on Vishvas Projects Ltd Peer Group

Vishvas Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 90.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.27
> More on Vishvas Projects Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vishvas Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.38% -0.71%
1 Month NA NA -1.24% -0.68%
3 Month NA NA 1.95% 1.15%
6 Month NA NA 5.34% 4.52%
1 Year -28.07% NA 17.03% 16.32%
3 Year NA NA 17.09% 18.58%

Vishvas Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.51
4.51
Week Low/High 4.51
5.00
Month Low/High 4.51
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.51
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.76
217.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vishvas Projects: