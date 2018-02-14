Vishvas Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 511276
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE188C01011
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 05 Mar
|4.51
|
-0.23
(-4.85%)
|
OPEN
4.51
|
HIGH
4.51
|
LOW
4.51
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vishvas Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.51
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.74
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|4.51
|P/E
|37.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.51
|Sell Qty
|298.00
About Vishvas Projects Ltd.
Vishvas Projects is engaged in real estate business in India. The company also involves in shares dealing. The income of the company is generated from prudently utilized funds, which were generated from the sale of land and building. Vishvas Projects was incorporated in the year 1983. It was formerly known as Mefcom Agro Industries and changed its name to Vishvas Projects in September 2007. Th...> More
Vishvas Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|37.58
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.75
Announcement
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting On 14.02.2018 To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Result For
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14.11.2017 To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial
Vishvas Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|0.14
|-14.29
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.12
|0.14
|-14.29
|Total Expenses
|0.12
|0.14
|-14.29
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|2.85
|2.85
|-
Vishvas Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manor Estates
|1.91
|0.53
|1.57
|FGP
|1.16
|0.00
|1.38
|East Buildtech
|6.98
|4.96
|1.31
|Vishvas Projects
|4.51
|-4.85
|1.29
|Quantum Build
|0.89
|-4.30
|1.12
|Tribhuvan Hsg.
|0.21
|5.00
|1.05
|Kyra Landscapes
|0.19
|0.00
|1.04
Vishvas Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.38%
|-0.71%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.24%
|-0.68%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.95%
|1.15%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.34%
|4.52%
|1 Year
|-28.07%
|NA
|17.03%
|16.32%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.09%
|18.58%
Vishvas Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.51
|
|4.51
|Week Low/High
|4.51
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.51
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.51
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.76
|
|217.00
