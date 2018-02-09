Vishvprabha Trading Ltd.
|BSE: 512064
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE762D01011
|BSE LIVE 14:32 | 29 Dec
|Vishvprabha Trading Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vishvprabha Trading Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.30
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|32.85
|52-Week low
|24.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vishvprabha Trading Ltd.
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.05
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017.
-
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
-
Revised Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Six Months Ended 30Th September 2017.
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|-
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Classic Leasing
|3.02
|4.86
|0.91
|Sahyog Multibase
|2.91
|-4.90
|0.89
|Birla Capital
|0.19
|0.00
|0.89
|Vishvprabha Trad
|32.85
|4.95
|0.82
|Shivansh Finserv
|1.24
|-4.62
|0.77
|Geetanjali Cred.
|1.72
|-4.44
|0.76
|ATN Intl.
|0.19
|0.00
|0.75
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.60%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.02%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.17%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.57%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.29%
|16.57%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.35%
|18.83%
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.85
|
|32.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|32.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|32.85
|YEAR Low/High
|24.65
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|48.00
