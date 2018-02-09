JUST IN
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd.

BSE: 512064 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE762D01011
BSE LIVE 14:32 | 29 Dec Vishvprabha Trading Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vishvprabha Trading Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 32.85
CLOSE 31.30
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 32.85
52-Week low 24.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Vishvprabha Trading Ltd.

Vishvprabha Trading Ltd

Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 0.25 0.25 -
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Classic Leasing 3.02 4.86 0.91
Sahyog Multibase 2.91 -4.90 0.89
Birla Capital 0.19 0.00 0.89
Vishvprabha Trad 32.85 4.95 0.82
Shivansh Finserv 1.24 -4.62 0.77
Geetanjali Cred. 1.72 -4.44 0.76
ATN Intl. 0.19 0.00 0.75
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.16
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.60% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -1.02% -0.47%
3 Month NA NA 2.17% 1.37%
6 Month NA NA 5.57% 4.74%
1 Year NA NA 17.29% 16.57%
3 Year NA NA 17.35% 18.83%

Vishvprabha Trading Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.85
32.85
Week Low/High 0.00
32.85
Month Low/High 0.00
32.85
YEAR Low/High 24.65
33.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
48.00

