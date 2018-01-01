JUST IN
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 511361 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE002I01011
BSE LIVE 14:43 | 02 Feb Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd.

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd

Incorporated on 6 Nov.'85, Blue Blends Finance was promoted by Blue Blends, the flagship of the Arya group. The company has been active in the placement of inter-corporate deposits and also direct lending. It diversified into other financial services like lease and hire purchase for corporate clients, bill discounting, issue management and other merchant banking activities. In 1995-96 the Me...> More

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.02 100
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.02 -100
Net Profit -0.04 -0.02 -100
Equity Capital 6.96 6.96 -
> More on Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SHRI NIWAS L& F. 38.50 -4.94 15.40
Morarka Finance 34.00 0.00 15.30
Shree Nidhi Trad 19.40 0.00 15.11
Vishwamitra Fin. 21.45 -4.88 14.93
Intl. Housg.Fin. 8.28 -4.94 14.87
J J Finance Corp 52.70 -4.96 14.86
Geefcee Finance 13.50 0.00 14.77
> More on Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.95
> More on Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.61%
1 Month NA NA -1.14% -0.58%
3 Month NA NA 2.05% 1.25%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 4.63%
1 Year NA NA 17.15% 16.44%
3 Year NA NA 17.21% 18.70%

Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.45
21.45
Week Low/High 0.00
21.45
Month Low/High 0.00
21.45
YEAR Low/High 0.00
21.45
All TIME Low/High 4.10
40.00

