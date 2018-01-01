You are here » Home
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511361
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE002I01011
BSE
LIVE
14:43 | 02 Feb
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.55
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|21.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd.
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd
Incorporated on 6 Nov.'85, Blue Blends Finance was promoted by Blue Blends, the flagship of the Arya group.
The company has been active in the placement of inter-corporate deposits and also direct lending. It diversified into other financial services like lease and hire purchase for corporate clients, bill discounting, issue management and other merchant banking activities.
In 1995-96 the Me...> More
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.61%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.14%
|-0.58%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.05%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|4.63%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.15%
|16.44%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|18.70%
Vishwamitra Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.45
|
|21.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|21.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|21.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|21.45
|All TIME Low/High
|4.10
|
|40.00
