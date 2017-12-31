JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vision Cinemas Ltd

Vision Cinemas Ltd.

BSE: 526441 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE515B01025
BSE 12:10 | 12 Mar 1.42 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.49

 HIGH

1.49

 LOW

1.42
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vision Cinemas Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.49
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.42
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 2.28
52-Week low 1.14
P/E 47.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 1.42
Buy Qty 855.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.49
CLOSE 1.42
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 2.28
52-Week low 1.14
P/E 47.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 1.42
Buy Qty 855.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Vision Cinemas Ltd.

Vision Cinemas Ltd

Vision Technology India Limited engages in the film processing business in India. The company involves in lab activities, as well as audio rights acquisition, recording, and sales activities. It also engages in the advertisement, screening, and mobile publicity activities. The company was incorporated in the year 1992 and is based in Bengaluru, India....> More

Vision Cinemas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 47.33
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vision Cinemas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 0.1 -30
Other Income -
Total Income 0.07 0.1 -30
Total Expenses 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Operating Profit 0.05 0.04 25
Net Profit 0.04 0.02 100
Equity Capital 7.08 4.6 -
> More on Vision Cinemas Ltd Financials Results

Vision Cinemas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jain Studios 3.51 -4.36 10.04
Mediaone Global 5.46 0.00 8.04
Onesource Techm. 12.00 0.00 7.79
Vision Cinemas 1.42 0.00 7.70
Creative Eye 3.30 -0.30 6.62
Veronica Product 0.90 -4.26 6.42
Padmalaya Tele. 3.61 -5.00 6.14
> More on Vision Cinemas Ltd Peer Group

Vision Cinemas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.68
> More on Vision Cinemas Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vision Cinemas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.07% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.94% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -29.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -81.14% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vision Cinemas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.42
1.49
Week Low/High 1.42
2.00
Month Low/High 1.42
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.14
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
65.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vision Cinemas: