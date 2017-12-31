Vision Cinemas Ltd.
|BSE: 526441
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE515B01025
|BSE 12:10 | 12 Mar
|1.42
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.49
|
HIGH
1.49
|
LOW
1.42
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vision Cinemas Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.42
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|2.28
|52-Week low
|1.14
|P/E
|47.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|1.42
|Buy Qty
|855.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|47.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vision Cinemas Ltd.
Vision Technology India Limited engages in the film processing business in India. The company involves in lab activities, as well as audio rights acquisition, recording, and sales activities. It also engages in the advertisement, screening, and mobile publicity activities. The company was incorporated in the year 1992 and is based in Bengaluru, India....> More
Vision Cinemas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|47.33
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
Announcement
-
-
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED
-
-
-
-
Vision Cinemas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.07
|0.1
|-30
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.1
|-30
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Equity Capital
|7.08
|4.6
|-
Vision Cinemas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jain Studios
|3.51
|-4.36
|10.04
|Mediaone Global
|5.46
|0.00
|8.04
|Onesource Techm.
|12.00
|0.00
|7.79
|Vision Cinemas
|1.42
|0.00
|7.70
|Creative Eye
|3.30
|-0.30
|6.62
|Veronica Product
|0.90
|-4.26
|6.42
|Padmalaya Tele.
|3.61
|-5.00
|6.14
Vision Cinemas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vision Cinemas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.94%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-29.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-81.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vision Cinemas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.42
|
|1.49
|Week Low/High
|1.42
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.42
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.14
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.12
|
|65.00
