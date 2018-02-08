Vision Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'95 as a public limited company, Vision Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Vision Paints was promoted by Jayesh N Shridharani and Gautam M Shah. The company is setting up a project to manufacture industrial and decorative paints, at Silvassa. The total installed capacity of the plant is proposed to be 1600 tpa/kl consisting of 250 kl of enamels, 350 kl of primers, 150 kl o...> More