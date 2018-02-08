Vision Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531668
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE661D01015
|BSE 15:15 | 23 Feb
|0.98
|
0.03
(3.16%)
|
OPEN
0.98
|
HIGH
0.98
|
LOW
0.98
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vision Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.98
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.95
|VOLUME
|19
|52-Week high
|1.70
|52-Week low
|0.84
|P/E
|7.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.98
|Sell Qty
|1981.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vision Corporation Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'95 as a public limited company, Vision Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Vision Paints was promoted by Jayesh N Shridharani and Gautam M Shah. The company is setting up a project to manufacture industrial and decorative paints, at Silvassa. The total installed capacity of the plant is proposed to be 1600 tpa/kl consisting of 250 kl of enamels, 350 kl of primers, 150 kl o...> More
Vision Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.09
Vision Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.6
|0.44
|36.36
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.62
|0.44
|40.91
|Total Expenses
|0.41
|0.41
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|0.03
|633.33
|Net Profit
|0.18
|-0.01
|1900
|Equity Capital
|19.97
|19.97
|-
Vision Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hathway Bhawani
|2.86
|-4.67
|2.32
|Gradiente Info.
|1.00
|4.17
|2.29
|Trilogic Digital
|0.88
|0.00
|2.08
|Vision Corpn.
|0.98
|3.16
|1.96
|Cinerad Communic
|3.61
|-5.00
|1.88
|Eduexel Infot.
|2.20
|4.76
|1.86
|Kome-on Commun.
|0.90
|-4.26
|1.35
Vision Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vision Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.85%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-34.67%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vision Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.98
|
|0.98
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.98
|Month Low/High
|0.95
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.84
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.49
|
|37.00
Quick Links for Vision Corporation:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices