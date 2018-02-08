JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vision Corporation Ltd

Vision Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531668 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE661D01015
BSE 15:15 | 23 Feb 0.98 0.03
(3.16%)
OPEN

0.98

 HIGH

0.98

 LOW

0.98
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vision Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.98
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.95
VOLUME 19
52-Week high 1.70
52-Week low 0.84
P/E 7.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.98
Sell Qty 1981.00
OPEN 0.98
CLOSE 0.95
VOLUME 19
52-Week high 1.70
52-Week low 0.84
P/E 7.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.98
Sell Qty 1981.00

About Vision Corporation Ltd.

Vision Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'95 as a public limited company, Vision Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Vision Paints was promoted by Jayesh N Shridharani and Gautam M Shah. The company is setting up a project to manufacture industrial and decorative paints, at Silvassa. The total installed capacity of the plant is proposed to be 1600 tpa/kl consisting of 250 kl of enamels, 350 kl of primers, 150 kl o...> More

Vision Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vision Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.6 0.44 36.36
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.62 0.44 40.91
Total Expenses 0.41 0.41 0
Operating Profit 0.22 0.03 633.33
Net Profit 0.18 -0.01 1900
Equity Capital 19.97 19.97 -
> More on Vision Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Vision Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hathway Bhawani 2.86 -4.67 2.32
Gradiente Info. 1.00 4.17 2.29
Trilogic Digital 0.88 0.00 2.08
Vision Corpn. 0.98 3.16 1.96
Cinerad Communic 3.61 -5.00 1.88
Eduexel Infot. 2.20 4.76 1.86
Kome-on Commun. 0.90 -4.26 1.35
> More on Vision Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Vision Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 75.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.64
> More on Vision Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vision Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.85% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -34.67% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vision Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.98
0.98
Week Low/High 0.00
0.98
Month Low/High 0.95
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.84
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.49
37.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vision Corporation: